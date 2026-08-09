In 2026 M2GO Civitas [2019-2024] or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. M2GO Civitas [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Civitas [2019-2024] up to 120 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. M2GO offers the Civitas [2019-2024] in 3 colours.
Civitas [2019-2024] vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civitas [2019-2024]
|Iqube
|Brand
|M2GO
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|74-212 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours