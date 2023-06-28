2023 BMW X1 M35i xDrive debuts with iDrive 9 infotainment and 312 hp power

BMW launched the new third-generation X1 SUV in India earlier this year and now the Bavarian auto giant has introduced the M-badged high-performance version of the car in the global market. Christened as BMW X1 M35i xDrive, it comes as the most powerful iteration of the entry-level SUV of the luxury carmaker. Slated to go on sale in the international market in October this year, it would be interesting to see if BMW considers the car for the Indian market or not.

The new BMW X1 M35i xDrive dons an aggressive look, owing to the massive kidney grille that features a glossy black paint, flanked by sharp LED corona ring headlamps with LED daytime running lights. The front bumper looks heavily sculpted with the large black intakes and masculine creases. The side profiles look relatively clean, while the car runs on big gloss grey painted 19-inch or optional 20-inch wheels. They come equipped with contrasting red brake callipers. The tailgate too features a sculpted look with the deep cut running across the centre connecting the taillights. The massive black diffuser and quad round-tipped exhausts too do their bit to enhance the masculine appeal of the SUV.

Moving inside the cabin, the BMW X1 M35i xDrive sports a highly distinctive look compared to its standard sibling. It gets optional M sport seats, an Alcantara-trimmed instrument panel, and an anthracite-coloured roof liner. Making it more appealing is the latest iDrive 9 infotainment system. It features a newly designed home screen and an improved menu structure influenced by consumer electronic devices.

Powering the SUV is an updated high-power version of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder power mill that churns out 312 hp peak power between 5,750 rpm and 6,500 rpm. Also, it delivers 400 Nm peak torque between 2,000-4,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and channels the power to all four wheels through the automaker's xDrive system. The SUV can sprint from 0-96 kmph in 5.2 seconds at a top speed of 250 kmph.

