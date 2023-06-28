HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2023 Bmw X1 M35i Xdrive Breaks Cover With An Aggressive Look, Gets Idrive 9 Infotainment And 312 Hp Power

2023 BMW X1 M35i xDrive debuts with iDrive 9 infotainment and 312 hp power

BMW launched the new third-generation X1 SUV in India earlier this year and now the Bavarian auto giant has introduced the M-badged high-performance version of the car in the global market. Christened as BMW X1 M35i xDrive, it comes as the most powerful iteration of the entry-level SUV of the luxury carmaker. Slated to go on sale in the international market in October this year, it would be interesting to see if BMW considers the car for the Indian market or not.

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 28 Jun 2023, 09:55 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BMW X1 M35i xDrive comes as the most powerful iteration of the automaker's entry-level SUV.
BMW X1 M35i xDrive comes as the most powerful iteration of the automaker's entry-level SUV.

The new BMW X1 M35i xDrive dons an aggressive look, owing to the massive kidney grille that features a glossy black paint, flanked by sharp LED corona ring headlamps with LED daytime running lights. The front bumper looks heavily sculpted with the large black intakes and masculine creases. The side profiles look relatively clean, while the car runs on big gloss grey painted 19-inch or optional 20-inch wheels. They come equipped with contrasting red brake callipers. The tailgate too features a sculpted look with the deep cut running across the centre connecting the taillights. The massive black diffuser and quad round-tipped exhausts too do their bit to enhance the masculine appeal of the SUV.

Also Read : BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport launched in India at 49 lakh, packs host of features

Moving inside the cabin, the BMW X1 M35i xDrive sports a highly distinctive look compared to its standard sibling. It gets optional M sport seats, an Alcantara-trimmed instrument panel, and an anthracite-coloured roof liner. Making it more appealing is the latest iDrive 9 infotainment system. It features a newly designed home screen and an improved menu structure influenced by consumer electronic devices.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
₹ 45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Volvo S60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S60
₹45.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X3 M40i (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3 M40i
₹86.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
₹ 37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
₹ 75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Powering the SUV is an updated high-power version of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder power mill that churns out 312 hp peak power between 5,750 rpm and 6,500 rpm. Also, it delivers 400 Nm peak torque between 2,000-4,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and channels the power to all four wheels through the automaker's xDrive system. The SUV can sprint from 0-96 kmph in 5.2 seconds at a top speed of 250 kmph.

First Published Date: 28 Jun 2023, 09:55 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city