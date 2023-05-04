HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bmw X1 Sdrive18i M Sport Launched In India At 49 Lakh, Packs Host Of Features

BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport launched in India at 49 lakh, packs host of features

The BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport was officially launched in India on Thursday at 49 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW X1 SUV has been a popular entry-level model into the brand's lineup of vehicles and the X1 sDrive18i M Sport is looking at offering even more driving enthusiasm while boasting of a cabin with several new-age features.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 May 2023, 12:49 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport promises a lethal cocktail of performance and a host of new features.
The BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport promises a lethal cocktail of performance and a host of new features.
The BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport promises a lethal cocktail of performance and a host of new features.
The BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport promises a lethal cocktail of performance and a host of new features.

In terms of sheer road presence and body styling, the BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport is larger than its predecessor. Its exterior profile is highlighted by an even more prominent kidney grille on the face which is flanked by slim LED headlights. These adaptive LED headlights with high beam assistant and rear LED taillights are come as standard. The SUV is stretched and the side profile appears robust courtesy square wheel arches and an elongated roofline with roof rails on top. The front and rear bumper panels have an M-specific design and come in vehicle colour with inserts in black high-gloss. Aluminium inserts with 'M' inscription on the entry sills evoke the M legacy as one enters the car. The model sports 18-inch lmight-alloy wheels in double-spoke style.

First Published Date: 04 May 2023, 12:49 PM IST
TAGS: BMW X1 BMW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
59% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 245 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 306 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
77% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city