BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport launched in India at 49 lakh, packs host of features

The BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport was officially launched in India on Thursday at ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW X1 SUV has been a popular entry-level model into the brand's lineup of vehicles and the X1 sDrive18i M Sport is looking at offering even more driving enthusiasm while boasting of a cabin with several new-age features.

In terms of sheer road presence and body styling, the BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport is larger than its predecessor. Its exterior profile is highlighted by an even more prominent kidney grille on the face which is flanked by slim LED headlights. These adaptive LED headlights with high beam assistant and rear LED taillights are come as standard. The SUV is stretched and the side profile appears robust courtesy square wheel arches and an elongated roofline with roof rails on top. The front and rear bumper panels have an M-specific design and come in vehicle colour with inserts in black high-gloss. Aluminium inserts with 'M' inscription on the entry sills evoke the M legacy as one enters the car. The model sports 18-inch lmight-alloy wheels in double-spoke style.

