BMW iX1 vs Volvo C40 Recharge

In 2024, when choosing between the BMW iX1 and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge
E80
₹61.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Electric-
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh78 kWh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds4.7 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm660 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp408 bhp
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
313 bhp-
Charging Time
6.3 hours27 Min
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,63364,17,845
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,00061,25,000
RTO
29,00029,000
Insurance
2,85,1332,63,345
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5561,37,944

    Volvo will increase the prices of XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models besides its two electric SUVs XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge from January, 2024.
    Volvo joins Mercedes and other luxury carmakers to hike prices of XC40, C40 Recharge among others from New Year
    14 Dec 2023
    File photo of the BMW logo. Image has been used for representational purpose.
    BMW India accelerates product offensive, plans 19 new launches in 2024
    11 Jan 2024
    Volvo Cars in India offers two fully electric models in C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge. The latter found more than 500 homes across India in 2023.
    Volvo rides on XC60, XC40 Recharge SUVs to clock over 30 % increase in India sales last year
    5 Jan 2024
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon. Bookings open in December
    29 Nov 2022
    2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge packs a punch with a zero to 100 kmph sprint in under five seconds.
    Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV: First Drive Review
    6 Apr 2022
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    BMW iX1 comes equipped with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. BMW says the electric SUV can offer a range of up to 438 kms on a single charge. It can also support fast charging capacity of up to 130 kW.
    2023 BMW iX1: First look
    1 Jun 2022
