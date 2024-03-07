Volvo XC40 Recharge gets a new variant, costs less and has 592-km range

Volvo Car India has launched a new entry-level variant of its electric SUV XC40 Recharge. The new variant, called the Single, has been priced at ₹54.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be sold along with the top variant of the electric SUV which costs ₹57.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant of the XC40 Recharge will come with single motor, hence the name Single for this model. Bookings for the XC40 Recharge Single variant is already open and can be booked online through the Swedish auto giant's official website.

Volvo will assemble the XC40 Recharge Single variants at the same facility in Hosakote, near Bengaluru in Karnataka, where Volvo assembles all its cars. According to the carmaker, The XC40 Recharge Single promises a range of 475 kms as per WLTP, which stands at 592 kms according to the ICAT testing. The electric SUV can generate 238 hp of power and a peak torque of 420 Nm. The XC40 Recharge can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds. Top speed of the electric SUV is electronically-limited to 180 kmph.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Volvo XC40 Recharge 78Kwh 180 kmph 418 ₹ 55.90 Lakhs Compare Kia EV6 77.4 kWh 192 kmph 708 km ₹ 60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Lexus NX 2494.0 Multiple Both ₹ 64.90 - 71.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz EQA 66.5 kWh 160 kmph 426 Km ₹ 60 Lakhs View Details BMW iX1 66.4 KWh 180 Kmph 440 Km ₹ 66.90 Lakhs Compare Volvo C40 Recharge 78 kWh 180 Kmph 530 Km ₹ 61.25 Lakhs Compare

Volvo XC40 Recharge Single will come equipped with a 69 kWh battery pack. Volvo will offer warranty of eight years or 1.60 lakh kms on the battery which weighs around 500 kgs. Volvo will also offer the customers with a 11 Kw wall box charger along with the XC40 Recharge Single SUV.

Volvo's decision to bring in a new variant of the XC40 Recharge electric SUV comes after the carmaker tasted recent success in the luxury EV segment. It hopes to further increase its sales through the new variant of the electric SUV. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director at Volvo Car India, said, "The vehicle has been strategically priced so as to increase our customer base as well as to showcase our continued commitment to grow the Indian EV market. This launch is a significant milestone in our journey to provide Indian customers with an exceptional fusion of performance, sustainability, and convenience and reinforces our promise of introducing one new electric model annually in India."

Volvo's XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge electric SUVs contributed around 28 per cent of the carmaker's overall sales last year. The XC40 Recharge found 510 takers last year. The C40 Recharge, launched in September 2023, also saw 180 units sold within a few months. Volvo introduced the XC40 Recharge electric SUV in India back in 2022. Besides this, Volvo also has C40 Recharge as its second EV in India portfolio.

First Published Date: