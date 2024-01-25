HT Auto
New generation BMW iX1 to be based on Neue Klasse architecture

By: HT Auto Desk
25 Jan 2024
BMW iX1 electric SUV
BMW iX1 electric SUV
The new generation BMW iX1 will be based on Neue Klasse architecture and is expected to launch sometime around 2027 or 2028.

BMW has vowed to launch no fewer than six electric cars by 2028, which will come based on the Neue Klasse architecture. The German luxury automobile giant has developed this EV-only platform dedicatedly for its future electric cars. German automotive publication Automobilwoche has claimed that the automaker is working on a small and compact EV, which will come as the next-generation iX1 and will be based on the Neue Klasse platform.

The current generation BMW iX1 electric SUV is underpinned by the UKL2 platform, which also houses the standard X1 that is available in petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrain options. Codenamed as NB5, the new generation iteration of BMW iX1 is expected to be the last one of the six electric cars slated to be launched by 2028, based on the dedicated EV architecture. This means the automaker could bring the new generation iX1 EV sometime around 2027 or 2028. Considering the fact that the current generation BMW iX1 will be six years old by then, the new generation model's launch around 2028 seems logical.

BMW aims EVs to contribute one-third of total sales by 2026

BMW has established an objective for 2026 when the automaker aims for one-third of its total global sales to come from electric vehicles. If everything goes according to plan, 33 per cent of the automobile giant's total vehicle sales is expected to be purely electric. The automaker is betting big on new electric vehicle launches to reach that goal.

Interestingly, BMW is also expecting electric vehicles to be as profitable as internal combustion engine-powered vehicles by 2026. Electric vehicles are expensive to develop and build as compared to the ICE models. However, BMW has been striving for profit in the electric vehicle segment within roughly two years. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse has already said that the EVs based on the all-new Neue Klasse platform would be just as profitable as the current electric models and this architecture will play a crucial role in making the electric cars profitable.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2024, 10:36 AM IST
TAGS: iX1 X1 BMW BMW luxury car electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility BMW iX1 iX1

