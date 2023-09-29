Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsBMWiX1On Road Price in Chennai

BMW iX1 On Road Price in Chennai

1/25
2/25
3/25
4/25
5/25
View all Images
6/25
66.9 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Chennai
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

iX1 Price in Chennai

BMW iX1 on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 70.02 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport₹ 70.02 Lakhs
...Read More

BMW iX1 Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
xDrive30 M Sport
₹70.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
66.4 KWh
Ex-Showroom-Price
66,90,000
RTO
26,500
Insurance
2,85,133
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
70,02,133
EMI@1,50,503/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

BMW iX1 Alternatives

Kia EV6

Kia EV6

59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
EV6 Price in Chennai
Lexus NX

Lexus NX

64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
NX Price in Chennai
UPCOMING
Toyota bZ4X

Toyota bZ4X

70 Lakhs Onwards
Check bZ4X details
View similar Cars
Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

61.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
C40 Recharge Price in Chennai
Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes-Benz EQB

74.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
EQB Price in Chennai

Popular BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • BMW X7

    1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW i7

    1.95 - 2.5 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X1

    45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X5

    93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW Z4

    89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  BMW Cars

BMW iX1 News

BMW has launched the iX1 electric SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The iX1 joins BMW's EV fleet which also includes the iX SUV, i4 and i7 sedans.
BMW says iX1 electric SUV, its most affordable EV in India, sold out for the year
29 Sept 2023
BMW iX1's deliveries across India will begin in October 2023.
BMW launches iX1 electric SUV in India at 66.90 lakh, promises up to 440 km range
28 Sept 2023
BMW iX1 is the electric version of the German carmaker's entry-level X1 SUV. It will be the fourth electric offering from BMW in India after the iX, i7 and i4.
BMW iX1 electric SUV to launch tomorrow: Price expectation, range, features explained
27 Sept 2023
BMW iX1 is the electric version of the German carmaker's entry-level X1 SUV. It will be the fourth electric offering from BMW in India after the iX, i7 and i4.
BMW to launch iX1 electric SUV in India on September 28: Expected price, range, features explained
25 Sept 2023
BMW iX1 electric SUV (right) is the electric version of the German carmaker's entry-level X1 SUV (left) which also underwent a facelift.
BMW iX1 electric SUV and X1 facelift SUVs breaks cover
1 Jun 2022
View all
 BMW iX1 News

BMW iX1 Videos

BMW iX1 comes equipped with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. BMW says the electric SUV can offer a range of up to 438 kms on a single charge. It can also support fast charging capacity of up to 130 kW.
2023 BMW iX1: First look
1 Jun 2022
Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
5 Jan 2023
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
View all
 

Top Electric Cars

  • Kia EV6

    • Kia EV6

    ₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs
  • BMW i4

    • BMW i4

    ₹69.9 Lakh
  • BYD Atto 3

    • BYD Atto 3

    ₹33.9 Lakhs
  • BYD e6

    • BYD e6

    ₹29.15 Lakhs Onwards
  • Audi e-tron

    • Audi e-tron

    ₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr
    View allPopular Electric Cars

    Top Luxury Cars

  • Land Rover Defender

    • Land Rover Defender

    ₹93.55 Lakhs - 2.3 Cr
  • Land Rover Range Rover

    • Land Rover Range Rover

    ₹2.39 - 4.17 Cr
  • Toyota Vellfire

    • Toyota Vellfire

    ₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
  • BMW X7

    • BMW X7

    ₹1.22 - 1.25 Cr
  • Audi Q5

    • Audi Q5

    ₹59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs
  • Lamborghini Urus S
    • View allPopular Luxury Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    8.89 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Toyota bZ4X

    Toyota bZ4X

    70 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Staria

    Hyundai Staria

    20 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024

    Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024

    1.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details