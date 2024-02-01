HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Bharat Mobility Global Expo: Bmw Showcased Its Ev Might With I7, Ix, I4 And Ix1

Bharat Mobility Global Expo: BMW showcased its EV might with i7, iX, i4 and iX1

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2024, 18:28 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • BMW has showcased its electric vehicle lineup at Bharat Mobility Global Expo.
BMW's lineup at Bharat Mobility Expo consists only of electric vehicles.
BMW's lineup at Bharat Mobility Expo consists only of electric vehicles.

BMW Group India is also participating at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 which is being held from 1st Feb to 3rd Feb in Delhi. The luxury manufacturer has decided to showcase its electric vehicles at the expo. BMW's lineup at Bharat Mobility Expo consists of i7, iX, i4 and iX1. Apart from this, there is also the Mini 3-door Cooper SE which is displayed at the pavilion.

BMW Group India is one of the most popular luxury automobile manufacturers when it comes to luxury electric cars. Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “As pioneers in automotive excellence, being part of a visionary event like Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 is exciting for BMW Group India. Being the forerunners in the Indian electric luxury car segment, we are proudly showcasing our robust and diverse electric portfolio which has created ripples thanks to its combination of sustainability, performance and driving pleasure. We look forward to interacting with visitors who will have a unique opportunity to experience industry leading innovation and witness the future of mobility through BMW Group’s exceptional electric vehicles."

The following vehicles are displayed at BMW Group India pavilion at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024:

BMW i7

The i7 is BMW's flagship electric sedan. It is based on the 7-series but is pure electric. It is offered in two variants - xDrive60 M Sport and M70 xDrive. They are priced at 2.13 crore and 2.50 crore. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw Ix1 (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX1
66.4 KWh 180 Kmph 440 Km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV6
77.4 kWh 192 kmph 708 km
₹ 59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus NX
2494.0 Multiple Both
₹ 64.90 - 71.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ford Mustang Mach E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ford Mustang Mach E
₹ 70 Lakhs
View Details
Volvo C40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo C40 Recharge
78 kWh 180 Kmph 530 Km
₹ 61.25 Lakhs
Compare
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQB
66.4kWh 160 kmph 423 km
₹ 74.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

BMW iX

The iX is a mid-size luxury electric SUV that is offered only in one variant. It is the xDrive 40 and it is priced at 1.16 crore ex-showroom. As per WLTP, the driving range of the iX is 425 km.

BMW i4

The i4 is someone who considers themselves an auto enthusiast. It is an electric sedan that is being sold only in one variant - eDrive40. The electric motor puts out 335 bhp and 430 Nm. BMW i4 starts at 72.50 lakh and goes up to 77.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

BMW iX1

The iX1 is the most affordable electric vehicle in BMW's lineup. It is an electric SUV based on the X1 SUV. BMW iX1 costs 66.90 lakh ex-showroom.

Mini 3-door Cooper SE

Mini Cooper has also gone electric with the 3-door Cooper SE. It is priced at 53.50 lakh ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2024, 18:02 PM IST
TAGS: Sport i4 i7 iX Bharat Mobility Global Expo BMW India BMW BMW Group India i7 iX i4 iX1 Mini Cooper SE electric vehicles EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.