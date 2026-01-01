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BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
70.05 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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iX1 xDrive30 M Sport

iX1 xDrive30 M Sport Prices

The iX1 xDrive30 M Sport, featuring a 66.4 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 417 km, is priced at ₹70.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

iX1 xDrive30 M Sport Range

The iX1 xDrive30 M Sport delivers a claimed single-charge range of 417 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

iX1 xDrive30 M Sport Colours

The iX1 xDrive30 M Sport is available in 3 colour options: Storm Bay Metallic, Space Silver Metallic, Black Sapphire.

iX1 xDrive30 M Sport Battery & Range

The iX1 xDrive30 M Sport is powered by a 66.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 417 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6.3 hours. The motor delivers 494 Nm of torque.

iX1 xDrive30 M Sport vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the iX1 xDrive30 M Sport include the Mercedes-Benz EQA priced ₹67.2 Lakhs and the Kia EV6 priced ₹65.97 Lakhs.

iX1 xDrive30 M Sport Specs & Features

The iX1 xDrive30 M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control and Door Ajar Warning.

BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport Price

iX1 xDrive30 M Sport

₹70.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
66,90,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
2,85,133
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
70,04,633
EMI@1,50,557/mo
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BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Electric
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh
Driving Range
417 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
308 bhp, 494 Nm
Charging Time
6.3 hours
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Alloy
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
4 Way

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
12
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.7 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport EMI
EMI1,35,501 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
63,04,169
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
63,04,169
Interest Amount
18,25,902
Payable Amount
81,30,071

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