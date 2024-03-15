Saved Articles

BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport

70.05 Lakhs*
Delhi
BMW iX1 Key Specs
Battery Capacity66.4 Kwh
Charging Time6.3 Hours
iX1 xDrive30 M Sport Latest Updates

iX1 is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of iX1 xDrive30 M Sport (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 70.05 Lakhs. It offers many features like

  • Engine Type: Electric

  • Engine Type: Electric
  • Max Torque: 494 Nm
  • Transmission: Automatic - 1 Gears
    BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport Price

    xDrive30 M Sport
    ₹70.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    66.4 KWh
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    66,90,000
    RTO
    29,000
    Insurance
    2,85,133
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    70,04,633
    EMI@1,50,557/mo
    BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    Electric
    Battery Capacity
    66.4 kWh
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    5.6 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    494 Nm
    Transmission
    Automatic - 1 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    308.43bhp
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Max Motor Performance
    313 bhp
    Charging Time
    6.3 hours
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    4 Way
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    12
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    10.7 inch
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Airbags
    8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport EMI
    EMI1,35,501 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    63,04,169
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    63,04,169
    Interest Amount
    18,25,902
    Payable Amount
    81,30,071

