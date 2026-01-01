The iX1 xDrive30 M Sport, featuring a 66.4 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 417 km, is priced at ₹70.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The iX1 xDrive30 M Sport delivers a claimed single-charge range of 417 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The iX1 xDrive30 M Sport is available in 3 colour options: Storm Bay Metallic, Space Silver Metallic, Black Sapphire.
The iX1 xDrive30 M Sport is powered by a 66.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 417 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6.3 hours. The motor delivers 494 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the iX1 xDrive30 M Sport include the Mercedes-Benz EQA priced ₹67.2 Lakhs and the Kia EV6 priced ₹65.97 Lakhs.
The iX1 xDrive30 M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control and Door Ajar Warning.