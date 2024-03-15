Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Battery Capacity
|66.4 Kwh
|Charging Time
|6.3 Hours
iX1 is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of iX1 xDrive30 M Sport (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 70.05 Lakhs. It offers many features like
iX1 is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of iX1 xDrive30 M Sport (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 70.05 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like: