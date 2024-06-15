Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Battery Capacity
|78 kwh
|Max Speed
|180 Kmph
|Range
|418 Km
|Charging Time
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)
XC40 Recharge is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of XC40 Recharge E80 Ultimate (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 60.70 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Heater and specs like:
