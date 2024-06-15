Saved Articles

Volvo XC40 Recharge E80 Ultimate

60.70 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Volvo XC40 Recharge Key Specs
Battery Capacity78 kwh
Max Speed180 Kmph
Range418 Km
Charging Time28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)
View all XC40 Recharge specs and features

XC40 Recharge E80 Ultimate Latest Updates

XC40 Recharge is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of XC40 Recharge E80 Ultimate (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 60.70 Lakhs. It offers many features

  • Max Motor Performance: 402 bhp 660 Nm
  • Driving Range: 418 Km
  • Bootspace: 419 litres
  • Electric Motor: 2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    Volvo XC40 Recharge E80 Ultimate Price

    E80 Ultimate
    ₹60.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    78 KWh
    180 Kmph
    418 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    57,90,000
    RTO
    29,000
    Insurance
    2,50,427
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    60,69,927
    EMI@1,30,466/mo
    Volvo XC40 Recharge E80 Ultimate Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    Dual Synchronous motor with permanent magnet
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Battery Capacity
    78 kWh
    Electric Motor
    2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    Driving Range
    418 Km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    4.9 seconds
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Max Motor Performance
    402 bhp 660 Nm
    Charging Time
    28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Max Speed
    180 Kmph
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    235 / 50 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Independent Suspension with Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers,Stabilizer Bar
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut, Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 45 R19
    Bootspace
    419 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Length
    4440 mm
    Ground Clearance
    175 mm
    Wheelbase
    2702 mm
    Height
    1647 mm
    Width
    1863 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Manual Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Footwell Lamps
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    13
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    9 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Artificial Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Charcoal
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Volvo XC40 Recharge E80 Ultimate EMI
    EMI1,17,420 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    54,62,934
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    54,62,934
    Interest Amount
    15,82,252
    Payable Amount
    70,45,186

    Volvo XC40 Recharge other Variants

    E60 Plus
    ₹57.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    69 KWh
    180 Kmph
    592 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    54,95,000
    RTO
    29,000
    Insurance
    2,39,051
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    57,63,551
    EMI@1,23,881/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    P8 AWD
    ₹58.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    78 Kwh
    180 Kmph
    340 Km
    Volvo XC40 Recharge Alternatives

