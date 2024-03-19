In 2026, when choosing between the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD, Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
|Xc40 recharge
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|Range
|631 km/charge
|418-592
|Battery Capacity
|72.6 kWh
|69 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)