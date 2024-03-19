Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs XC40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Xc40 recharge Brand Hyundai Volvo Price ₹ 46.05 Lakhs ₹ 54.95 Lakhs Range 631 km/charge 418-592 Battery Capacity 72.6 kWh 69 kWh Charging Time 6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger) 28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

In 2026, when choosing between the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD, Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.