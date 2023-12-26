Saved Articles

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

In 2023, when choosing between the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5
RWD
₹44.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
P8 AWD
₹55.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle2
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.2 seconds4.9 seconds
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic
Battery
72.6 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan78 kWh, Lithium Ion, 500 kg
Drivetrain
RWD-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
215 bhp 350 Nm402 bhp 660 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not ApplicableNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Speed
185 Kmph180 kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on PillarsYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,28,98958,66,214
Ex-Showroom Price
44,95,00055,90,000
RTO
33,00033,000
Insurance
2,00,4892,42,714
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,01,6441,26,087

