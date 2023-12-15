Saved Articles

Kia EV6 GT Line

4.5 out of 5
6/21
62.87 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kia EV6 Key Specs
Battery Capacity77.4 Kwh
Max Speed260 Kmph
Range528 Km
EV6 GT Line Latest Updates

EV6 is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of EV6 GT Line (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 62.87 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cruise

  • Transmission: Automatic, Paddle Shift
  • BootSpace: 520 litres
    Kia EV6 GT Line Price

    GT Line
    ₹62.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    77.4 Kwh
    260 Kmph
    528 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    59,95,000
    RTO
    33,000
    Insurance
    2,58,332
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    62,86,832
    EMI@1,35,129/mo
    Kia EV6 GT Line Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    5.2 seconds
    Engine
    Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Max Motor Performance
    226 bhp
    Driving Range
    528 Km
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Transmission
    Automatic, Paddle Shift
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Battery
    77.4 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
    Electric Motor
    1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Range
    528 km
    Max Speed
    260 kmph
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut
    Rear Suspension
    Multi Link
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Front Tyres
    235 / 55 R19
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 55 R19
    Length
    4695 mm
    Width
    1890 mm
    Height
    1550 mm
    Wheelbase
    2900 mm
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    520 litres
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Heater
    -
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    -
    Cabin-Boot Access
    -
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    -
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    12V Power Outlets
    -
    Instantaneous Consumption
    -
    Instrument Cluster
    -
    Trip Meter
    -
    Average Fuel Consumption
    -
    Average Speed
    -
    Distance to Empty
    -
    Clock
    -
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    -
    Door Ajar Warning
    -
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    -
    Gear Indicator
    -
    Shift Indicator
    -
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    -
    Tachometer
    -
    Engine immobilizer
    -
    Central Locking
    -
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    -
    Child Safety Lock
    -
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    -
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    -
    Body Kit
    -
    Rub - Strips
    -
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    -
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    One Touch -Down
    Front
    One Touch - Up
    Front
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    -
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Interior Door Handles
    -
    Door Pockets
    -
    Boot-lid Opener
    -
    Cup Holders
    -
    Driver Armrest Storage
    -
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    -
    Warranty (Years)
    -
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    -
    Cornering Headlights
    -
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    -
    Headlights
    LED
    Automatic Head Lamps
    -
    Follow me home headlamps
    -
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    -
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    -
    Glove Box Lamp
    -
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    -
    Rear Reading Lamp
    -
    Smart Connectivity
    -
    Display
    -
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    -
    Speakers
    6
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    -
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    -
    USB Compatibility
    -
    Aux Compatibility
    -
    AM/FM Radio
    -
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Gesture Control
    -
    Head Unit Size
    -
    iPod Compatibility
    -
    Internal Hard-drive
    -
    Voice Command
    -
    Find My Car
    -
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    -
    Geo-Fence
    -
    Emergency Call
    -
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    -
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    -
    Hill Descent Control
    -
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    -
    Differential Lock
    -
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    -
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    -
    NCAP Rating
    -
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Airbags
    8 Airbags
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    -
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    -
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    -
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    -
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    -
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    -
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    -
    Driver Armrest
    -
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    -
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Ventilated Seat Type
    -
    Interiors
    -
    Interior Colours
    -
    Rear Armrest
    -
    Folding Rear Seat
    -
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Front Seatback Pockets
    -
    Kia EV6 GT Line EMI
    EMI1,21,616 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    56,58,148
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    56,58,148
    Interest Amount
    16,38,792
    Payable Amount
    72,96,940

    Kia EV6 other Variants

    GT Line AWD
    ₹68.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    77.4 Kwh
    260 Kmph
    442 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    64,95,000
    RTO
    33,000
    Insurance
    2,77,613
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    68,06,113
    EMI@1,46,290/mo
    Kia EV6 Alternatives

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD

    55.9 Lakhs
