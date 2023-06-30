HT Auto

Kia EV6 Images

Kia EV6

Kia EV6

59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Interior

Kia EV6 News

Telugu actor Nagarjuna and his wife Amala pose in front of the brand new Kia EV6 they bought recently.
Telugu actor Nagarjuna adds Kia EV6 electric SUV as his latest car in garage
30 Jun 2023
The premium EV6 is designed to keep you and your loved ones safe.
Drive Into the Future With the New KIA EV6
7 Jun 2023
The electric vehicles have become quite popular in the Indian market.
Top 4 premium electric vehicles with best range and big battery pack: Kia EV6 to Hyundai Ioniq 5
25 Apr 2023
Kia EV6 replica made by LEGO bricks.
This Kia EV6 replica made entirely from LEGO bricks took 800 hours to build
16 Apr 2023
The Kia EV6 features a digital Tiger Nose grille, sequential turn indicators, LED head light and tail light units and stylish alloy design. The India-spec model comes with a higher ground clearance at over 170 mm than the model sold overseas.
2023 Kia EV6 bookings re-open today, prices hiked
15 Apr 2023
Kia EV6 Videos

Kia EV6 promises a range of more than 500 kms on a single charge.
Kia EV6: Track Test Review
25 May 2022
Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests.
Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests
25 May 2022
Kia EV6 boasts of a range of more than 500 kms on a single charge and a 0-100 kmph sprint time of just 3.5 seconds.
Kia EV6 electric crossover: First Look
20 May 2022
The Ioniq 5 is the second electric car from Hyundai Motor in India and is a technical cousin to Kia EV6.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions
11 Feb 2023
Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon. Bookings open in December
29 Nov 2022
Trending Kia Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • Kia Sonet

    6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Kia Carens

    8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Kia Seltos

    10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

