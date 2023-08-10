After EV6 and EV9, Kia to unveil its third electric SUV EV5

Months after launching the EV9 three-row electric SUV at its home-base South Korea, Kia is all set to drive in the third electric vehicle from its stable this month. To be called EV5, the upcoming electric SUV is likely to be the most affordable offering from the Korean auto giant in the EV space. Kia will debut the EV5 electric SUV at the upcoming Chengdu Motor Show to be held in China on August 25.

The Korean carmaker has not revealed much details about the upcoming electric vehicle yet, barring a few images of the electric SUV in its concept form. As far as looks are concerned, the EV5 design is heavily inspired by the EV9 electric SUV which made its debut this year. There three-row electric SUV, first showcased in India in its concept form at the Auto Expo 2023, retained much of its looks in the production form. Expect the EV5 too to remain true to the design philosophy shown in the concept version.

Like its other electric siblings, the Kia EV5 electric SUV is also going to be based on the carmaker’s E-GMP platform used exclusively for its electric vehicles. Though it looks like the EV9 SUV, the size of the EV5 will be much smaller than that. In fact, the EV5 is likely to have dimensions similar to the Sportage, one of the best-selling model from the Korean brand.

The EV5 was unveiled in its concept form earlier. Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of KIA's Global Design Center, said, “The KIA Concept EV5 is inspired by the contrast and complementarity of natural landscapes and man-made architecture. It is designed to inspire our customers on every journey, while providing sustainable and environmentally responsible solutions. Created for those seeking creative new ideas, the SUV combines an emotional form language with innovative, user-focused interior architecture."

According to reports in the Korean media, the EV5 will have a 400 volt architecture instead of 800 volt system. This will mean that EV5 will require more time to recharge than its siblings. It is also expected to come equipped with a battery pack that will have capacity of 82 kWh. The battery is expected to allow the electric SUV to travel close to 600 kms on a single charge.

