Kia EV6: Track Test Review

Kia EV6 electric crossover will be launched in India on June 2. This will be Kia India’s first electric offering in the country after cars like Seltos, Carnival, Sonet and Carens. Considered as a technical cousin of Hyundai’s upcoming Ioniq 5 EV, the EV6 promises a range of more than 500 kms on a single charge. Here is our track test review at the Buddh International Circuit.