Kia EV6: Track Test Review
Kia EV6 electric crossover will be launched in India on June 2. This will be Kia India’s first electric offering in the country after cars like Seltos, Carnival, Sonet and Carens. Considered as a technical cousin of Hyundai’s upcoming Ioniq 5 EV, the EV6 promises a range of more than 500 kms on a single charge. Here is our track test review at the Buddh International Circuit.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
UPCOMING
Volvo Xc40 Recharge
Electric | Automatic
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs*Onwards
UPCOMING
Kia Carens Rv
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 15 - 21 Lakhs* *Expected Price
First Published Date: 25 May 2022, 06:00 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS