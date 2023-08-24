Forget EV6, this small and affordable Kia EV is just what India needs

It may lack the dominating road presence of the EV9. It may not even have the suave styling of the EV6. But for Kia Ray EV, it is all about prioritising its strengths in the entry-level electric vehicle market. The 2023 edition of the EV has been officially revealed and launched at a rather attractive price point of 27.35 million won ($20,500/ ₹17 lakh) in the South Korean market, the Kia EV Ray is continuing to target first-time EV buyers.

The Kia Ray EV is not the best-looking electric car around but its compact proportions and on-point styling cues are still likely to turn a few heads.

The face of the new Kia Ray EV - made available in six body colour options - gets the bulk of the changes and the highlights here include an updated head light design. The overall proportions of the vehicle remain the same which means that the EV qualifies to be in South Korea's light car category which allows for tax incentives for vehicles under 3,600 mm in length and under 1,600 mm in width.

2023 Kia Ray EV: Updates in the cabin

The updated Ray EV from Kia gets a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a column-type electronic shift lever, new AC display on the central cluster and additional storage space. All seats inside this EV can be folded flat while Kia says a cargo version of the model will see one-seat setup.

2023 Kia Ray EV: Battery and range

The biggest update on the new Kia Ray EV is a significantly larger battery pack on the model. The Kia Ray EV now gets a 35.2 kWh battery pack as opposed to the tiny 16.4 kWh unit previously. This obviously means that the range increase is quite significant. Kia claims that the Ray EV can last for around 205 kilometres as against 138 kilometres in the previously-sold model. The battery can be charged from empty to full in around six hours when using a 7 kW charger although the vehicle also supports 150 kW charging docks.

There is also bump up in power with a total output of 86 hp and a peak torque of 146 Nm.

2023 Kia Ray EV: Journey so far, journey up ahead

The Kia Ray is a mini car that has been sold in South Korea, among other countries, for years in its internal combustion engine avatar. The electric version of Kia Ray was launched for the first time in 2011. At the time, it was the first mass-produced EV in South Korea.

The response, however, wasn't exactly impressive and the Ray EV was limited by its rather small range and few public charging options in years gone by.

But Kia is continuing to bet on the Ray EV and the updates on the new model are a clear point in this direction. Reservations for the updated Kia Ray EV have been opened and it could inject a fresh lease of life into the South Korean entry-level minicar segment.

