HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Kia Ev6 Electric Crossover: First Look

Kia EV6 electric crossover: First Look

Kia India is all set to launch the EV6, its first electric vehicle in the country, The bookings start on May 26. Here is a quick look at what this EV has to offer in terms of range, features, safety and performance.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 May 2022, 03:26 PM

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Carens Rv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carens Rv
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 15 to 21 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
First Published Date: 20 May 2022, 03:26 PM IST
TAGS: EV6 Kia EV6 Kia Kia India Electric vehicle EVs Electric car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts
Bajaj Pulsar N250 (Representational Image)
‘Bajaj Blade’ nameplate trademarked in India
The new Lexus RX's front fascia looks sharper than before.
Lexus teases new RX, debut on June 1

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Kia with Rafa Nadal launch new initiative to inspire next-gen tennis fans
Kia with Rafa Nadal launch new initiative to inspire next-gen tennis fans
Bluetooth to USB: Five new cool features of Hero Splendor+ XTEC
Bluetooth to USB: Five new cool features of Hero Splendor+ XTEC
Kia EV6 electric crossover: First Look
Kia EV6 electric crossover: First Look
Kia EV6 bookings to open next week: Key facts about the electric crossover
Kia EV6 bookings to open next week: Key facts about the electric crossover
Renault unveils Scenic Vision concept car with electric & hydrogen powertrain
Renault unveils Scenic Vision concept car with electric & hydrogen powertrain

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city