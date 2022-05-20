Kia EV6 electric crossover: First Look
Kia India is all set to launch the EV6, its first electric vehicle in the country, The bookings start on May 26. Here is a quick look at what this EV has to offer in terms of range, features, safety and performance.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79Lakhs*Onwards
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79Lakhs*Onwards
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99Lakhs*Onwards
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95Lakhs*Onwards
UPCOMING
Kia Carens Rv
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 15 to 21 Lakhs Expected Price*
First Published Date: 20 May 2022, 03:26 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS