HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Kia Ev6, Mercedes C Class Secure Five Star Ratings At Euro Ncap Crash Tests

Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests

Mercedes-Benz has recently launched the new C-Class in India, while Kia is all set to drive in the electric crossover EV6, its first EV in the country, early in June.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 May 2022, 03:12 PM

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz C-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz C-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹50.01 - 51.74 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022
1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC)
₹55 - 61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz C-class Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz C-class Cabriolet
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹68.7 - 72.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 25 May 2022, 03:12 PM IST
TAGS: EV6 Kia EV6 Kia Kia India C-Class Mercedes C-Class Mercedes Mercedes-Benz
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top-10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
An employee cleans an imported vehicle at a car showroom in Islamabad.
Pakistan puts ban on all imported cars. Here is why
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests
Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests
Volvo Trucks is world's first to use fossil-free steel in its trucks
Volvo Trucks is world's first to use fossil-free steel in its trucks
Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests
Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at ₹41,999
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999
Residents within a 20 km radius of this toll plaza to get monthly passes: Report
Residents within a 20 km radius of this toll plaza to get monthly passes: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city