Kia EV6 Specifications

Kia EV6 is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 59,95,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Kia EV6 Specs

Kia EV6 comes in two electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The EV6 measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,900 mm. A five-seat model,

Kia EV6 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
GT Line AWD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle Shift
Emission Standard
BS 6
Range
442 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.2 seconds
Driving Range
528 Km
Battery
77.4 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Motor Performance
321 bhp
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
260 kmph
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Multi Link
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19
Height
1550 mm
Length
4695 mm
Width
1890 mm
Wheelbase
2900 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
520 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
-
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-
12V Power Outlets
-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
-
Trip Meter
-
Shift Indicator
-
Clock
-
Door Ajar Warning
-
Low Fuel Level Warning
-
Tachometer
-
Instantaneous Consumption
-
Gear Indicator
-
Instrument Cluster
-
Average Speed
-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
-
Distance to Empty
-
Engine immobilizer
-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
-
Central Locking
-
Child Safety Lock
-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Rub - Strips
-
Roof Mounted Antenna
-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
-
Body Kit
-
Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
-
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
-
One Touch - Up
Front
Rear Wiper
-
Boot-lid Opener
-
Cup Holders
-
Driver Armrest Storage
-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Warranty (Years)
-
Cornering Headlights
-
Glove Box Lamp
-
Cabin Lamps
-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
-
Rear Reading Lamp
-
Automatic Head Lamps
-
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
-
Fog Lights
-
Follow me home headlamps
-
Gesture Control
-
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
-
iPod Compatibility
-
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
-
Internal Hard-drive
-
AM/FM Radio
-
Head Unit Size
-
GPS Navigation System
-
USB Compatibility
-
Display
-
Aux Compatibility
-
Voice Command
-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
-
Geo-Fence
-
Find My Car
-
Emergency Call
-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
-
Four-Wheel-Drive
-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
-
Airbags
8 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
-
NCAP Rating
-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
-
Driver Armrest
-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
-
Rear Armrest
-
Driver Seat Adjustment
-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
All
Interior Colours
-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
-
Folding Rear Seat
-
Ventilated Seat Type
-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
-
Front Seatback Pockets
-

Kia EV6 News

Telugu actor Nagarjuna and his wife Amala pose in front of the brand new Kia EV6 they bought recently.
Telugu actor Nagarjuna adds Kia EV6 electric SUV as his latest car in garage
30 Jun 2023
The premium EV6 is designed to keep you and your loved ones safe.
Drive Into the Future With the New KIA EV6
7 Jun 2023
The electric vehicles have become quite popular in the Indian market.
Top 4 premium electric vehicles with best range and big battery pack: Kia EV6 to Hyundai Ioniq 5
25 Apr 2023
Kia EV6 replica made by LEGO bricks.
This Kia EV6 replica made entirely from LEGO bricks took 800 hours to build
16 Apr 2023
The Kia EV6 features a digital Tiger Nose grille, sequential turn indicators, LED head light and tail light units and stylish alloy design. The India-spec model comes with a higher ground clearance at over 170 mm than the model sold overseas.
2023 Kia EV6 bookings re-open today, prices hiked
15 Apr 2023
Kia EV6 Variants & Price List

Kia EV6 price starts at ₹ 59.95 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 64.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia EV6 comes in 2 variants. Kia EV6 top variant price is ₹ 64.95 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
GT Line
59.95 Lakhs*
226 bhp
260 kmph
528 km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
GT Line AWD
64.95 Lakhs*
321 bhp
260 kmph
442 km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

