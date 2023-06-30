Kia EV6 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kia EV6 comes in two electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The EV6 measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,900 mm. A five-seat model, Kia EV6 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kia EV6 price starts at ₹ 59.95 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 64.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia EV6 comes in 2 variants. Kia EV6 top variant price is ₹ 64.95 Lakhs.
₹59.95 Lakhs*
226 bhp
260 kmph
528 km
₹64.95 Lakhs*
321 bhp
260 kmph
442 km
*Ex-showroom price
