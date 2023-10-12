Saved Articles

Volvo C40 Recharge Specifications

Volvo C40 Recharge is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 61,25,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
4 out of 5
61.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Volvo C40 Recharge Specs

Volvo C40 Recharge comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The C40 Recharge measures 4,440 mm in length, 1,873 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,702 mm. The ground clearance ...Read More

Volvo C40 Recharge Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
E80
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
660 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
408 bhp
Charging Time
27 Min
Fuel Type
Electric
Battery Capacity
78 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.7 seconds
Driving Range
530 Km
Drivetrain
AWD
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
180 Kmph
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 50 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R19
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
413 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Length
4440 mm
Ground Clearance
171 mm
Wheelbase
2702 mm
Height
1591 mm
Kerb Weight
2185 kg
Width
1873 mm
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Aluminium
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Recycled Material
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Charcoal Insert/Sky Blue Insert
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

View similar Cars
Check latest offers
View similar Cars
View similar Cars
View similar Cars
Volvo C40 Recharge News

The C40 Recharge is the first Volvo EV which has been developed from the ground up.
Volvo hikes the price of C40 Recharge electric car to 62.95 lakh
12 Oct 2023
Volvo Cars has started to deliver the C40 Recharge, its second EV in India. The electric SUV has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>61.25 lakh.
Volvo begins delivery of C40 Recharge electric SUV in India. Check price, range and features
14 Sept 2023
The C40 Recharge is the first Volvo EV which has been developed from the ground up.
Volvo C40 Recharge launched in India, comes as the second EV from the automaker after XC40 Recharge
4 Sept 2023
The Volvo C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
Volvo C40 Recharge launching today: Price expectation and specifications explained
3 Sept 2023
The C40 Recharge is the first Volvo EV which has been developed from the ground up.
Volvo C40 Recharge first-drive review: Born-Electric SUV that's ready for war
26 Aug 2023
 Volvo C40 Recharge News

Volvo C40 Recharge Variants & Price List

Volvo C40 Recharge price starts at ₹ 61.25 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ null null (Ex-showroom). Volvo C40 Recharge comes in 1 variants. Volvo C40 Recharge top variant price is ₹ 61.25 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
E80
61.25 Lakhs*
78 KWh
180 Kmph
530 Km
      Check latest offers
      Check latest offers
      Check latest offers
      Check latest offers
      Check latest offers

      Check latest offers
      Check latest offers
      Check latest offers
      Check latest offers
      Check latest offers

