Volvo C40 Recharge Specifications

Volvo C40 Recharge comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The C40 Recharge measures 4,440 mm in length, 1,873 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,702 mm. The ground clearance of C40 Recharge is 171 mm. A five-seat model, Volvo C40 Recharge sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Volvo C40 Recharge price starts at ₹ 61.25 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ null null (Ex-showroom). Volvo C40 Recharge comes in 1 variants. Volvo C40 Recharge top variant price is ₹ 61.25 Lakhs.
₹61.25 Lakhs*
78 KWh
180 Kmph
530 Km
*Ex-showroom price
