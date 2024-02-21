Volvo drops XC40 Recharge & C40 Recharge monikers. Here’s what they’ll be called

Volvo Auto has dropped the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge names for its most accessible electric offerings globally. The Swedish automaker has revealed that both models have been rechristened and will now be called the Volvo EX40 and EC40 respectively. The move has been made to standardise the nomenclature for its fully electric cars as it aims to transition to all-electric mobility by 2030. The announcement effectively confirms retiring the ‘Recharge’ badge altogether from the Volvo lineup.

The “new" Volvo EX40 SUV and EC40 coupe SUV names sit more in line with the larger EX30, EX90 and EM90 in the company’s stable. That said, Volvo has confirmed that the XC40 name will remain for the ICE-powered version of the SUV in the markets where it is still available. The new names do not bring any visual changes to either model but the EX40 and EC40 Twin Motor variants do get an upgrade for the new model year in select markets.

While the Volvo EX40 and Volvo EC40 names are for the electric-only models, the XC40 name will continue with the ICE-powered SUV

Volvo has announced a new performance software pack that increases the overall power output by 25 kW (33.5 bhp) and includes unique pedal mapping for quicker acceleration. The Performance drive model will unlock a total output of 436 bhp on the electric SUVs. The performance software upgrade will be available as an optional add-on via the Volvo Cars app when ordering a new car. Meanwhile, existing XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge owners will also be able to purchase and download the software from the smartphone.

The 2024 Volvo EX40, EC40 and XC40 will also now come with Google built-in and smart interior storage. The battery range stands at 576 km (WLTP Cycle) on a single charge on the EX40, while the EC40’s aerodynamic body shape gives it a longer range of 583 km (WLTP Cycle) on a single charge.

Volvo has also announced improvements to its hybrid range with the B5 mild-hybrid petrol variants of the XC60 and XC90 now employing a more efficient engine combustion cycle. Volvo says users can expect the CO2 emission reductions and fuel economy improvements of up to 4 per cent for the XC60, and a 2 per cent increment on the XC90.

Finally, the 2024 Volvo EX40, EC40 and XC40 get the Special Black Edition in select markets that will be painted in the Onyx Black shade with high gloss black badging, 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels finished in high gloss black and the optional microtech or textile charcoal interiors.

The updated Volvo EX40 and EC40 electric offerings should arrive in India later this year. There’s no word on when the launch will take place but it’s only a matter of time. The automaker has already discontinued the XC40 in the country, owing to poor demand.

