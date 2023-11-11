Volvo XC40 petrol SUV discontinued in India

Volvo Auto has pulled the plug on the XC40 compact luxury SUV in India with the model now delisted from the company’s website. The move though isn’t surprising since the automaker already brought its all-electric sibling in the form of the XC40 Recharge , which has been garnering a stronger response. The XC40 mild-hybrid petrol was available in the single, fully-loaded B4 Ultimate trim, priced at ₹46.40 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

While the petrol-powered XC40 was Volvo’s most accessible offering in the country, that mantle is now taken up by the XC40 Recharge priced from ₹56.90 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. This leaves the larger Volvo XC60, S90 and XC90 as the only ICE-powered offerings in the company’s lineup.

Volvo's entry-level offerings in India are now all-electric with the XC40 Recharge SUV and C40 Recharge coupe priced at ₹ 56.90 lakh and ₹ 62.95 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively

The move to focus on electric offerings is in line with Volvo’s plans to go all-electric in the coming years. The company will phase out petrol cars globally, replacing them with electric models. This is in line with the brand’s global electrification target of 2030. The automaker launched the C40 Recharge earlier this year in India and said that it hopes to convert half of its sales to EVs by 2025.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge already accounts for about 27 per cent of the automaker’s total sales in India. The electric SUV draws power from two electric motors tuned for 402 bhp and 660 Nm with 0-100 kmph coming up in 4.9 seconds. Meanwhile, the ICE XC40 used a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system tuned for 197 bhp and 300 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The e-SUV gets a 79 kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of 418 km on a single charge. The battery can be recharged from 10-80 per cent in 28 minutes using a fast charger.

