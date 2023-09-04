Volvo C40 Recharge launched in India at 61.25 lakh

Volvo India on Monday launched the much-awaited C40 Recharge at ₹61.25 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). It comes as the second all-electric car in the country from the Swedish luxury car brand after the XC40 Recharge . The Volvo C40 Recharge comes challenging the rivals like Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 among others. Besides the rivals from other brands, the new EV is expected to dent the sales numbers of its sibling XC40 Recharge as well. Also, this EV comes strengthening the automaker's position in the Indian electric car market further, where several other players have been introducing their respective products.

Volvo India unveiled the electric car earlier this year on June 14, revealing the design, features and specifications of the C40 Recharge. However, pricing was the mystery that the automaker uncovered today. Delivery of the Volvo C40 Recharge is slated to commence in early September this year. Volvo C40 Recharge is already available in multiple global markets and India now has been added to that list.

Watch: Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range

The Volvo C40 Recharge comes carrying signature Volvo design elements. It gets the signature Thor's Hammer LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. Being an EV, it gets the closed panel look instead of a conventional front grille. The sleek LED fog lamps and black air intake at the lower bumper are similar to the Volvo XC40 Recharge. Moving to the side profile, the car looks distinctive compared to the XC40 Recharge thanks to its coupe-like sloping roofline instead of the XC40 Recharge's boxy appearance. The alloy wheels look stylish and sporty, while at the back, the vertically oriented sleek LED taillights enhance the EV's overall visual appearance.

Volvo C40 Recharge is available in eight different colour options: Black Stone, Fusion Red, Thunder Grey, Fjord Blue, Silver Down and Crystal White, Sage Green, and Onyx Black. Dimensionally, the EV measures 4,440 mm in length, 1,910 mm in width, and 1,591 mm in height.

Inside, the Volvo C40 Recharge packs a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system complemented by a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. Other features include heated and ventilated front seats, vegan interiors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, a wireless charger, and an ADAS safety suite.

The India-spec Volvo C40 Recharge EV comes equipped with twin electric motors paired with a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and an AWD drivetrain. The dual electric motors are capable of generating 402 bhp of peak power and 660 Nm of maximum torque. The EV is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds at a top speed of 180 kmph.

Globally, the EV is available in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options. The India-spec model promises to run a 530 km range on a single charge. The new Volvo EV is capable of getting topped up from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 27 minutes using a DC fast charger. Using an 11 kW level 2 charger, the EV takes eight hours to be charged fully.

