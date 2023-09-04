HT Auto
Volvo C40 Recharge launched in India at 61.25 lakh

Volvo India on Monday launched the much-awaited C40 Recharge at 61.25 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). It comes as the second all-electric car in the country from the Swedish luxury car brand after the XC40 Recharge. The Volvo C40 Recharge comes challenging the rivals like Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 among others. Besides the rivals from other brands, the new EV is expected to dent the sales numbers of its sibling XC40 Recharge as well. Also, this EV comes strengthening the automaker's position in the Indian electric car market further, where several other players have been introducing their respective products.

| Updated on: 04 Sep 2023, 21:01 PM
The C40 Recharge is ready and raring for the Indian electric car market and will be the second BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) from the brand here, after the XC40 Recharge. But unlike the XC40 Recharge that is based on the XC40 SUV, the C40 is a ground-up EV. This means it has been specifically designed and developed to be an EV and has no ICE (internal combustion engine) alternative.
The C40 Recharge from Volvo is essentially a crossover electric SUV and that is best seen from its sharply sloping roofline. The EV isn't radical in its exterior styling and yet manages to stand out with its modern design cues. The closed front grille, for example, is in the shade of the body colour while the head lights make use of Pixel technology for better illumination.
The C40 Recharge stands on 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheel which, once again, are not exactly unique but do offer a fair bit of character to the side profile. The Pirelli low-resistance tyres go with the claim of enhancing range of this EV. But the biggest highlight are the two separate spoilers towards the rear which, once again, help in enhancing the range of the model.
The cabin of the C40 Recharge is a bit too typically Volvo which essentially means that it leans heavily in favour of simplicity than an outright wow factor. A vertically-oriented infotainment screen is the main highlight while Volvo says a lot of sustainable materials have been made use of. There is an all-digital driver display too and it is par for the course even though the feature list is just about adequate.
The steering-mounted controls are standard fare but look closer and the hard-plastics used in many areas - especially generously on the dashboard - look a bit too plebian for this segment.
The C40 Recharge offers the perfect amount of space for four persons but while the cushioning on all seats is at par with all Volvo models, squeezing in a third passenger on these rear seats would be tight.
The C40 Recharge comes with a plethora of radars, cameras and sensors for driving assistance, as well as a 13-speaker sound system. But the unique highlight is a fixed panoramic sunroof which boasts of UV-protection film and infrared protection coating.
This particular Volvo EV model is equipped with a 78 kWh battery pack and the WLTP-certified range figure is at a healthy 530 kms. In real world conditions, this should translate to a range of around 400 kms which too should suffice for most.
The biggest strength of the C40 Recharge, however, is not in its range but its extremely engaging drive credentials. There is 408 hp and an astounding 660 Nm of torque for the taking. The torque, in particular, is impressive considering the proportions of the EV.
The Volvo EV handles itself extremely well regardless of whether one is pushing pedal to the metal or is in the mood for a casual daily drive. The steady nature of the EV is complimented well with great control over NVH levels and the steering is quite precise on turns as well. The suspension, however, is a bit too stiff.
Power ratio, unlike on the XC40 Recharge where it is divided 50:50, leans more in favour of the rear wheels. There is also an auto mode in the one-pedal drive tech which further enhances the ease of driving.
The C40 Recharge is the first Volvo EV which has been developed from the ground up.
Volvo India unveiled the electric car earlier this year on June 14, revealing the design, features and specifications of the C40 Recharge. However, pricing was the mystery that the automaker uncovered today. Delivery of the Volvo C40 Recharge is slated to commence in early September this year. Volvo C40 Recharge is already available in multiple global markets and India now has been added to that list.

Watch: Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range

The Volvo C40 Recharge comes carrying signature Volvo design elements. It gets the signature Thor's Hammer LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. Being an EV, it gets the closed panel look instead of a conventional front grille. The sleek LED fog lamps and black air intake at the lower bumper are similar to the Volvo XC40 Recharge. Moving to the side profile, the car looks distinctive compared to the XC40 Recharge thanks to its coupe-like sloping roofline instead of the XC40 Recharge's boxy appearance. The alloy wheels look stylish and sporty, while at the back, the vertically oriented sleek LED taillights enhance the EV's overall visual appearance.

Volvo C40 Recharge is available in eight different colour options: Black Stone, Fusion Red, Thunder Grey, Fjord Blue, Silver Down and Crystal White, Sage Green, and Onyx Black. Dimensionally, the EV measures 4,440 mm in length, 1,910 mm in width, and 1,591 mm in height.

Inside, the Volvo C40 Recharge packs a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system complemented by a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. Other features include heated and ventilated front seats, vegan interiors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, a wireless charger, and an ADAS safety suite.

The India-spec Volvo C40 Recharge EV comes equipped with twin electric motors paired with a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and an AWD drivetrain. The dual electric motors are capable of generating 402 bhp of peak power and 660 Nm of maximum torque. The EV is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds at a top speed of 180 kmph.

Globally, the EV is available in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options. The India-spec model promises to run a 530 km range on a single charge. The new Volvo EV is capable of getting topped up from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 27 minutes using a DC fast charger. Using an 11 kW level 2 charger, the EV takes eight hours to be charged fully.

