Volvo C40 Recharge price hiked to 62.95 lakh

Volvo Car India has revised the price of its second fully electric car C40 Recharge to 62.95 lakh (ex-showroom) with immediate effect. The model was launched last month at an introductory, ex-showroom price of ₹61.25 lakh. It has crossed bookings of 100 units within the first month of launch and the carmaker is working to deliver these to the customers soon.

The C40 Recharge is the second EV model from Volvo in India, after the XC40 Recharge, to be assembled at the company's plant at Hosakote in Bengaluru, Karnataka. It locks horns with rivals such as Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, among others. The C40 Recharge is only sold online directly by the company. Customers can place orders online for a refundable token amount of ₹1 lakh on the company's official website.

Watch: Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range

The Volvo C40 Recharge comes carrying signature Volvo design elements like Thor's Hammer LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. Being an EV, it gets the closed panel look instead of a conventional front grille. The sleek LED fog lamps and black air intake at the lower bumper are similar to the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

The EV comes equipped with twin electric motors paired with a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and an AWD drivetrain. The dual electric motors are capable of generating 402 bhp of peak power and 660 Nm of maximum torque. The EV is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds at a top speed of 180 kmph.

In a separate development, Volvo Car India has also introduced a special festive offer for its XC40 Recharge customers for a limited period. "We are truly delighted to witness the overwhelming affection and steadfast support our customers have given upon our brand during this electrifying journey" said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

