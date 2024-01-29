HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volvo C40 Recharge Bursts Into Flames. Check Details

Volvo C40 Recharge bursts into flames. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jan 2024, 12:56 PM
  • A recent clip from social media has gone viral where a Volvo C40 recharge is seen engulfed in flames
Volvo C40 Recharge
A Volvo C40 recharge has been seen getting engulfed in flames in Chattisgarh
Volvo C40 Recharge
A Volvo C40 recharge has been seen getting engulfed in flames in Chattisgarh

An internet sensational video has gone viral, displaying a burning Volvo C40 Recharge—one of the world's safest automobile models, according to critics. The owner was driving when the tragedy happened in Chhattisgarh.

The owner's footage, taken at the scene, shows the exact moment the Volvo C40 Recharge caught fire. Luckily, before the fire consumed the entire car, everyone inside made it out safely. Investigations are being conducted to find out what caused the unforeseen incident, as the source of the fire is yet unknown.

Thermal runaway is a major factor in EV fires, while there are other possible causes as well. After looking into multiple EV fire instances, the Defence Research Department of India (DRDO) discovered that most electric vehicles that caught fire had major software defects in their battery management system (BMS).

In addition, most vehicles that caught fire lacked a suitable venting mechanism that would have allowed overheated cells to dissipate heat, and the battery units of the majority of electric vehicles that caught fire included cells of inferior quality.

This is not the first time that an EV has caught fire. Over the years, there have been multiple instances of electric vehicles catching fire, from a Tata Nexon Electric SUV to Okinawa and Ola electric scooters catching fire. In fact recently a Mahindra E2O burst into flames near Dalmia Circle in the JPNagar area, Bangalore.

Electric car fires provide particular difficulties. Using a crane to raise the car and immerse it in a sizable water container is one way to put out these fires, as is cooling the battery with water. In order to protect the public and firefighters alike, it is imperative that these circumstances be handled carefully.

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2024, 12:56 PM IST
TAGS: Volvo Nexon Electric vehicle EV Electric Car EV fire Volvo Volvo C40 Recharge

