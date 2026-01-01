The C40 Recharge E80, featuring a 78 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 530 Km, is priced at ₹72.78 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The C40 Recharge E80 delivers a claimed single-charge range of 530 Km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The C40 Recharge E80 is available in 8 colour options: Saga Green With Black Roof, Crystal White With Black Roof, Fjord Blue With Black Roof, Vapour Gray With Black Roof, Onyx Black, Silver Dawn With Black Roof, Cloud Blue With Black Roof, Fusion Red With Black Roof.
The C40 Recharge E80 is powered by a 78 kWh battery pack that allows for 530 Km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger). The motor delivers 660 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the C40 Recharge E80 include the Tesla Model Y priced between ₹59.89 Lakhs - 61.99 Lakhs.
The C40 Recharge E80 has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.