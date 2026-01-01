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Volvo C40 Recharge E80

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
72.78 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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C40 Recharge E80

C40 Recharge E80 Prices

The C40 Recharge E80, featuring a 78 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 530 Km, is priced at ₹72.78 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

C40 Recharge E80 Range

The C40 Recharge E80 delivers a claimed single-charge range of 530 Km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

C40 Recharge E80 Colours

The C40 Recharge E80 is available in 8 colour options: Saga Green With Black Roof, Crystal White With Black Roof, Fjord Blue With Black Roof, Vapour Gray With Black Roof, Onyx Black, Silver Dawn With Black Roof, Cloud Blue With Black Roof, Fusion Red With Black Roof.

C40 Recharge E80 Battery & Range

The C40 Recharge E80 is powered by a 78 kWh battery pack that allows for 530 Km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger). The motor delivers 660 Nm of torque.

C40 Recharge E80 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the C40 Recharge E80 include the Tesla Model Y priced between ₹59.89 Lakhs - 61.99 Lakhs.

C40 Recharge E80 Specs & Features

The C40 Recharge E80 has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Volvo C40 Recharge E80 Price

C40 Recharge E80

₹72.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
62,95,000
RTO
6,40,830
Insurance
3,41,428
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
72,77,758
EMI@1,56,427/mo
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Volvo C40 Recharge E80 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
78 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.7 seconds
Driving Range
530 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
660 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
408 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Charging Time
8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
180 Kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 50 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
413 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4440 mm
Ground Clearance
171 mm
Wheelbase
2702 mm
Height
1591 mm
Kerb Weight
2185 kg
Width
1873 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Aluminium
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
No
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Recycled Material
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Charcoal Insert/Sky Blue Insert
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Volvo C40 Recharge E80 EMI
EMI1,40,785 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
65,49,982
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
65,49,982
Interest Amount
18,97,098
Payable Amount
84,47,080

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