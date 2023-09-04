Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Battery Capacity
|78 Kwh
|Max Speed
|180 Kmph
|Range
|530 Km
|Charging Time
|27 Min
C40 Recharge is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of C40 Recharge E80 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 64.18 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Heater and specs like:
