Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Volvo C40 Recharge E80

4 out of 5
1/21
2/21
3/21
4/21
5/21
View all Images
6/21
4 out of 5
64.18 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Volvo C40 Recharge Key Specs
Battery Capacity78 Kwh
Max Speed180 Kmph
Range530 Km
Charging Time27 Min
View all C40 Recharge specs and features

C40 Recharge E80 Latest Updates

C40 Recharge is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of C40 Recharge E80 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 64.18 Lakhs. It offers many features like

  • Max Torque: 660 Nm
  • Transmission: Automatic - Not Applicable Gears
  • BootSpace: 413 litres
    • ...Read More

    Volvo C40 Recharge E80 Price

    E80
    ₹64.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    78 KWh
    180 Kmph
    530 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    61,25,000
    RTO
    29,000
    Insurance
    2,63,345
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    64,17,845
    EMI@1,37,945/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Volvo C40 Recharge E80 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    660 Nm
    Transmission
    Automatic - Not Applicable Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    408 bhp
    Charging Time
    27 Min
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Battery Capacity
    78 kWh
    Electric Motor
    2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    4.7 seconds
    Driving Range
    530 Km
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Engine
    Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
    Max Speed
    180 Kmph
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    235 / 50 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 45 R19
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    413 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Length
    4440 mm
    Ground Clearance
    171 mm
    Wheelbase
    2702 mm
    Height
    1591 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2185 kg
    Width
    1873 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Not Applicable
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Scuff Plates
    Aluminium
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    8
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    12.3 inch
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Recycled Material
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Charcoal Insert/Sky Blue Insert
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Volvo C40 Recharge E80 EMI
    EMI1,24,150 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    57,76,060
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    57,76,060
    Interest Amount
    16,72,943
    Payable Amount
    74,49,003

    Volvo C40 Recharge Alternatives

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD

    55.9 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    C40 Recharge vs XC40 Recharg...

    Popular Volvo Cars

    • Popular
      View all  Volvo Cars

      Latest Cars in India 2023

      Mercedes-Benz GLE

      Mercedes-Benz GLE

      96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
      Check latest offers
      Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

      Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

      98 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      BMW X4

      BMW X4

      96.2 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Harrier

      Tata Harrier

      15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Safari

      Tata Safari

      16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Popular Cars in India 2023

      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      8.1 - 13 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Mahindra Thar

      Mahindra Thar

      10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hyundai Exter

      Hyundai Exter

      6 - 10.1 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Cars in India 2023

      MG G10

      MG G10

      24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Ferrari PurosangueSuv

      Ferrari PurosangueSuv

      3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
      Check details
      Nissan X-Trail

      Nissan X-Trail

      26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Toyota Supra

      Toyota Supra

      85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Vayve Mobility EVA

      Vayve Mobility EVA

      7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details