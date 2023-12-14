In 2023, when choosing between the Lexus NX and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2023, when choosing between the Lexus NX and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus NX Price starts at 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite, Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at 61.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E80. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kWh. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less