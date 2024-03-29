Ather Rizta to BMW R 1300 GS: Two-wheeler launches to watch out for in April

Two-wheeler manufacturers are all set to bring some very exciting offerings to the market in the new financial year. April will kick off with a bunch of highly anticipated two-wheeler launches, which include both internal combustion and electric offerings. These are highly-anticipated offerings and could be game-changers in their respective segments. Here are the two-wheeler launches to watch out for in April 2024.

Customers can pre-book the Ather Rizta by paying a token amount of ₹ 999.

Ather Rizta

Ather Energy’s second electric offering is all set to hit the showrooms on April 6, 2024. The electric two-wheeler maker will be bringing its first family e-scooter to the market with the Rizta and the model promises plenty of space, storage capacity, comfort and a whole lot of features. The Ather Rizta will break cover at the Ather Community Day 2024 and the company is expected to share more details on the specifications, pricing, availability and more at the launch. Pre-bookings for the Rizta are now open across the country.

The upcoming Ampere electric scooter will go big on tech and performance when compared to the offerings from the company

New Ampere electric scooter

Greaves Electric Mobility’s Ampere is all set to bring its new electric scooter to the market soon. The new e-scooter recently completed the Kashmir to Kanyakumari ride setting national records along the way. The upcoming offering is expected to be the production-spec version of the NXG concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and will arrive with a host of tech enhancements, along with a peppy motor and performance. Ampere is yet to announce the launch details of its upcoming offering.

Ultraviolette could get a new limited edition offering based on the F77 performance electric motorcycle on April 24 (Image used for representative purpose)

New Ultraviolette Announcement

Ultraviolette Automotive will be introducing something new on April 24, 2024. The company is tight-lipped about its new offering, which could be a new iteration of the F77 performance electric motorcycle. The company retails only the F77 in the market at the moment and the upcoming launch could be that of a new special edition version. The Bengaluru-based company previously introduced the F77 Space Edition in limited numbers. More details on Ultraviolette’s future launch will be available soon.

The BMW R 1300 GS is all set to arrive in India as the new flagship ADV from the Bavarian bike maker with a bigger and more powerful engine, tech upgrades

BMW R 1300 GS

The BMW R 1300 GS made its global debut last year and the adventure tourer is all set to hit the Indian roads sometime next month. The new R 1300 GS replaces the R 1250 GS globally and the bike gets extensive upgrades and tech to make it all the more capable when going off-road. Key updates include a bigger 1,300 cc boxer engine, a 12 kg drop in kerb weight, a new Matrix LED headlight, and a completely new frame with a die-cast aluminium subframe. The BMW R 1300 GS will take on the top tier of the ADV segment comprising the Triumph Tiger 1200, Ducati Multistrada V4, and the likes. Expect prices to be north of the ₹20 lakh mark.

