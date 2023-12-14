In 2023, when choosing between the Volvo C40 Recharge and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2023, when choosing between the Volvo C40 Recharge and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at 61.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E80, Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at 55.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P8 AWD. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less