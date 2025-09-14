In 2026, when choosing between the Kia EV6 and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD, Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EV6 vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ev6
|Xc40 recharge
|Brand
|Kia
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 65.97 Lakhs
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|Range
|663 km/charge
|418-592
|Battery Capacity
|84 kWh
|69 kWh
|Charging Time
|73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)