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Kia EV6 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

In 2026, when choosing between the Kia EV6 and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD, Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EV6 vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ev6 Xc40 recharge
BrandKiaVolvo
Price₹ 65.97 Lakhs₹ 54.95 Lakhs
Range663 km/charge418-592
Battery Capacity84 kWh69 kWh
Charging Time73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

Filters
EV6
Kia EV6
GT Line AWD
₹65.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
E60 Plus
₹54.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Kia EV6 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
84 kWh69 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One Motor Each on Front and Rear Axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.3 seconds7.3 seconds
Driving Range
663 km592 km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic
Drivetrain
AWD-
Max Motor Performance
321 bhp, 605 Nm238 bhp, 420 Nm
Charging Time
73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMacPherson Strut, Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar
Rear Suspension
Multi LinkIndependent Suspension with Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers,Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19-
Length
4695 mm4440 mm
Wheelbase
2900 mm2702 mm
Height
1570 mm1647 mm
Width
1890 mm1863 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Scuff Plates
MetallicYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourFootwell Lamps
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedNot Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
88
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
1413
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
ADAS
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
AllNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
CooledNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
69,07,67157,63,551
Ex-Showroom Price
65,96,63854,95,000
RTO
29,00029,000
Insurance
2,81,5332,39,051
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,48,4721,23,881

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