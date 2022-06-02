HT Auto
EV6
Kia EV6
GT Line
₹59.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
P8 AWD
₹55.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.2 seconds4.9 seconds
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not ApplicableNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Motor Performance
226 bhp402 bhp 660 Nm
Driving Range
528 Km418 Km
Drivetrain
RWD-
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle ShiftAutomatic
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
77.4 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan78 kWh, Lithium Ion, 500 kg
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle2
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Range
528 km340 km
Max Speed
260 kmph180 kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Cabin-Boot Access
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
12V Power Outlets
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,86,83258,66,214
Ex-Showroom Price
59,95,00055,90,000
RTO
33,00033,000
Insurance
2,58,3322,42,714
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,35,1281,26,087
