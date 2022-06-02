Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|5.2 seconds
|4.9 seconds
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Electric
|Max Motor Performance
|226 bhp
|402 bhp 660 Nm
|Driving Range
|528 Km
|418 Km
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic, Paddle Shift
|Automatic
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Battery
|77.4 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|78 kWh, Lithium Ion, 500 kg
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
|2
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Range
|528 km
|340 km
|Max Speed
|260 kmph
|180 kmph
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|-
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Yes
|Heater
|-
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|-
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|-
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|-
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|360 Camera
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|-
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|-
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹62,86,832
|₹58,66,214
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹59,95,000
|₹55,90,000
|RTO
|₹33,000
|₹33,000
|Insurance
|₹2,58,332
|₹2,42,714
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,35,128
|₹1,26,087