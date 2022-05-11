Lexus NX Specifications

Lexus NX comes in three Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The NX measures 4,660 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,690 mm. The ground clearance of NX is 195 mm. A five-seat model, Lexus NX sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less