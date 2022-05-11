HT Auto
Lexus NX Specifications

Lexus NX is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 64,90,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, 2494.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic.
64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs*

*Ex-showroom price
Delhi


Lexus NX Specs

Lexus NX comes in three Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The NX measures 4,660 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,690 mm. The ground ...Read More

Lexus NX Specifications and Features


350h F-Sport
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Battery Type
Lithium-ion Battery
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
A25B-FXS
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Battery Performance
Max. Speed 200 kmph
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.7 seconds
Driving Range
997 Km
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 259 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Drivetrain
AWD
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
235 / 50 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
Rear Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 50 R20
Length
4660 mm
Ground Clearance
195 mm
Wheelbase
2690 mm
Height
1670 mm
Kerb Weight
1890 kg
Width
1865 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
520 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Analogue
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Gesture Control
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Black with White Inserts, Black, Black with Mustard Yellow Inserts, Black with Flare Red Inserts
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Lexus NX News

Representational image of Honda CB500X&nbsp;
Honda patents ‘NX 500’ nameplate for mid-sized dual-purpose bike
11 May 2022
2022 Lexus NX 350h comes with a slew of updates on its exterior styling, cabin feature list and with a hybrid motor.
Lexus NX 350h SUV drive review: Refined rush to play bigger in segment
21 Mar 2022
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV launched in India, will offer self-charging hybrid electric technology.
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV launched in India at price of 64.90 lakh
9 Mar 2022
Lexus NX 350h SUV will be launched in India on March 9.
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations
8 Mar 2022
Volkswagen Virtus and Lexus NX are among the upcoming cars to make debut next week.
Volkswagen Virtus to Lexus NX: Upcoming cars to debut next week
5 Mar 2022
View all
 

Lexus NX Variants & Price List

Lexus NX price starts at ₹ 64.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 71.6 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Lexus NX comes in 3 variants. Lexus NX top variant price is ₹ 71.6 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
350h Exquisite
64.9 Lakhs*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic


350h Luxury
69.5 Lakhs*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic


350h F-Sport
71.6 Lakhs*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic


*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

