Lexus NX Specifications

Lexus NX comes in three Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The NX measures 4,660 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,690 mm. The ground clearance of NX is 195 mm. A five-seat model, Lexus NX sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Lexus NX price starts at ₹ 64.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 71.6 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Lexus NX comes in 3 variants. Lexus NX top variant price is ₹ 71.6 Lakhs.
₹64.9 Lakhs*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹69.5 Lakhs*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹71.6 Lakhs*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
