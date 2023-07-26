HT Auto
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
View all Images
6/9

Volvo XC40 Recharge Specifications

Volvo XC40 Recharge is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 55,90,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
55.9 Lakhs* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Volvo XC40 Recharge Specs

Volvo XC40 Recharge comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The XC40 Recharge measures 4,440 mm in length, 1,863 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,702 mm. The ground clearance ...Read More

Volvo XC40 Recharge Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
P8 AWD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Transmission
Automatic
Emission Standard
BS 6
Range
340 km
Top Speed
180 Kmph
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric Motor
2
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds
Driving Range
418 Km
Battery
78 kWh, Lithium Ion, 500 kg
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp 660 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
180 kmph
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut, Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar
Rear Suspension
Independent Suspension with Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers,Stabilizer Bar
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Height
1647 mm
Width
1863 mm
Length
4440 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Wheelbase
2702 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
419 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
-
Steering Adjustment
-
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
-
Air Conditioner
Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-
12V Power Outlets
-
Front AC
-
Rear AC
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
-
Trip Meter
-
Shift Indicator
-
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
-
Gear Indicator
-
Instrument Cluster
-
Average Speed
-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
-
Average Fuel Consumption
-
Distance to Empty
-
Engine immobilizer
-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Seat Adjustment
-
Rub - Strips
-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
-
Roof Mounted Antenna
-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
-
Body Kit
-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Yes
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
-
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
-
Interior Door Handles
-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
-
Scuff Plates
-
Door Pockets
-
One Touch - Up
-
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
-
Side Window Blinds
-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
-
Sunglass Holder
-
Cooled Glove Box
-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
No
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Cornering Headlights
-
Glove Box Lamp
-
Cabin Lamps
-
Ambient Interior Lighting
-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
-
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
-
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
-
Gesture Control
-
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
-
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
-
Geo-Fence
-
Find My Car
-
Emergency Call
-
Alexa Compatibility
-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
-
Hill Hold Control
-
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
-
Middle Rear Head Rest
-
Airbags
6 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
-
Child Seat Anchor Points
-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
-
NCAP Rating
-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-
Seat Upholstery
-
Interiors
-
Driver Armrest
-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
-
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes
Split Rear Seat
-
Ventilated Seats
-
Interior Colours
-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
-
Folding Rear Seat
-
Ventilated Seat Type
-
Head-rests
-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
-
Front Seatback Pockets
-

Volvo XC40 Recharge Alternatives

Kia EV6

Kia EV6

59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs
Check latest offers
XC40 Recharg... vs EV6
UPCOMING
Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

60 Lakhs Onwards
Check C40 Recharge details
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV e9

Mahindra XUV e9

50 - 52 Lakhs
Check XUV e9 details
View similar Cars
Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

44.95 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
XC40 Recharg... vs Ioniq 5
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq

Skoda Enyaq

50 - 55 Lakhs
Check Enyaq details
View similar Cars

Volvo XC40 Recharge News

The Volvo XC40 Recharge doesn't scream out loud that it is any different than the regular ICE XC40, of course, if you ignore the Recharge badging at its rear door that is the only electric branding that it gets on its entire body.
Volvo XC40 Recharge captures 25% share of luxury EV market in H1 2023
26 Jul 2023
The 2021 XC60 now ditches the clutter of diesel for a more refined petrol engine.
Volvo XC60 helps Swedish carmaker clock 38 per cent growth in India
17 Apr 2023
Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV was launched in India in 2022 as the Swedish carmaker's first foray into the EV segment in the country.
Volvo delivered 200 XC40 Recharge electric SUVs in just five months in India
11 Apr 2023
The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the most affordable luxury EV in India.
Volvo XC40 Recharge becomes more powerful in select global markets
13 Dec 2022
The Volvo XC40 Recharge has become pricier with the latest price hike.
Volvo XC40 Recharge to be pricier in India from this date. Details here
24 Nov 2022
View all
 

Volvo XC40 Recharge Variants & Price List

Volvo XC40 Recharge price starts at ₹ 55.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 55.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volvo XC40 Recharge comes in 1 variants. Volvo XC40 Recharge top variant price is ₹ 55.9 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
P8 AWD
55.9 Lakhs*
402 bhp 660 Nm
180 kmph
340 km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Volvo Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • Volvo XC90

    88.9 - 96.65 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Volvo XC60

    61.9 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Volvo XC40

    41.25 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Volvo S90

    61.9 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Volvo S60

    45.9 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

View all Volvo Cars

Trending Volvo Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • Volvo XC90

    88.9 - 96.65 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Volvo XC60

    61.9 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Volvo XC40

    41.25 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Volvo S90

    61.9 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Volvo S60

    45.9 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

View all Volvo Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

8.8 - 10.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details