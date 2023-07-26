Volvo XC40 Recharge Specifications

Volvo XC40 Recharge comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The XC40 Recharge measures 4,440 mm in length, 1,863 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,702 mm. The ground clearance of XC40 Recharge is 175 mm. A five-seat model, Volvo XC40 Recharge sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less