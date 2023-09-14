Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV deliveries start. Check price, range, features

Volvo Cars has started to deliver the C40 Recharge electric SUV to customers in India. The Swedish auto giant drove in its second electric car to India after the XC40 Recharge on September 4. The first of the units to be delivered in India were in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Bookings for the C40 Recharge can be done online through Volvo's official website for a token amount of ₹one lakh. The C40 Recharge is placed above the XC40 Recharge electric SUV and rivals the likes of Kia EV6 in India.

Volvo C40 Recharge is available in eight different colour options: Black Stone, Fusion Red, Thunder Grey, Fjord Blue, Silver Down and Crystal White, Sage Green, and Onyx Black. The EV stands 4,440 mm in length, 1,910 mm in width, and 1,591 mm in height.

The latest electric SUV fromVolvo comes with the carmaker's signature design elements. It gets the Thor's Hammer LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The sleek LED fog lamps and black air intake at the lower bumper are similar to the Volvo XC40 Recharge. There is no major change to its design from the sides compared to the XC40 Recharge. The alloy wheels look stylish and sporty, while at the back, the vertically oriented sleek LED taillights enhance the EV's overall visual appearance.

Inside, the Volvo C40 Recharge packs a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system complemented by a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. Other features include heated and ventilated front seats, vegan interiors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, a wireless charger, and an ADAS safety suite.

Volvo C40 Recharge comes equipped with twin electric motors paired with a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and an AWD drivetrain. The dual electric motors are capable of generating 402 bhp of peak power and 660 Nm of maximum torque. The EV is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds at a top speed of 180 kmph.

Volvo promises the C40 Recharge can offer 530 kms range on a single charge. The new Volvo EV is capable of getting topped up from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 27 minutes using a DC fast charger. Using an 11 kW level 2 charger, the EV takes eight hours to be charged fully.

