hamburger icon
EV6PriceRangeSpecifications
Kia EV6 Front Right Side
1/14
Kia EV6 Front View
2/14
Kia EV6 Left Side View
3/14
Kia EV6 Rear Left Side
4/14
Kia EV6 Rear Right Side
5/14
Kia EV6 Rear View
View all Images
6/14

Kia EV6 GT Line AWD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
69.08 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

EV6 GT Line AWD

EV6 GT Line AWD Prices

The EV6 GT Line AWD, featuring a 84 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 663 km, is priced at ₹69.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

EV6 GT Line AWD Range

The EV6 GT Line AWD delivers a claimed single-charge range of 663 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

EV6 GT Line AWD Colours

The EV6 GT Line AWD is available in 5 colour options: Wolf Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Runway Red, Yatch Blue, Snow White Pearl.

EV6 GT Line AWD Battery & Range

The EV6 GT Line AWD is powered by a 84 kWh battery pack that allows for 663 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%).

EV6 GT Line AWD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the EV6 GT Line AWD include the BMW iX1 priced ₹66.9 Lakhs and the Mercedes-Benz EQA priced ₹67.2 Lakhs.

EV6 GT Line AWD Specs & Features

The EV6 GT Line AWD has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Kia EV6 GT Line AWD Price

EV6 GT Line AWD

₹69.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
65,96,638
RTO
29,000
Insurance
2,81,533
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
69,07,671
EMI@1,48,473/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kia EV6 GT Line AWD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
84 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One Motor Each on Front and Rear Axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.3 seconds
Driving Range
663 km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
321 bhp, 605 Nm
Charging Time
73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Multi Link
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4695 mm
Wheelbase
2900 mm
Height
1570 mm
Width
1890 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
No
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Front
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
Front
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
14
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Kia EV6 GT Line AWD EMI
EMI1,33,625 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
62,16,903
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
62,16,903
Interest Amount
18,00,627
Payable Amount
80,17,530

Kia EV6 Alternatives

BMW iX1

BMW iX1

66.9 Lakhs
EV6vsiX1
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz EQA

67.2 Lakhs
+1
EV6vsEQA
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

59.89 - 61.99 Lakhs
+1
EV6vsModel Y
Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes-Benz EQB

72.2 - 78.9 Lakhs
EV6vsEQB
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
EV6vsEX40
BYD Sealion 7

BYD Sealion 7

49.4 - 54.9 Lakhs
EV6vsSealion 7

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Top Electric Cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

₹10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

₹10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Cars

Top Luxury Cars

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.4 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.18 - 2.25 Cr
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

₹51.8 - 55 Lakhs
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2.11 - 3.82 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Kia Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Kia Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers