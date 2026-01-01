The EV6 GT Line AWD, featuring a 84 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 663 km, is priced at ₹69.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The EV6 GT Line AWD delivers a claimed single-charge range of 663 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The EV6 GT Line AWD is available in 5 colour options: Wolf Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Runway Red, Yatch Blue, Snow White Pearl.
The EV6 GT Line AWD is powered by a 84 kWh battery pack that allows for 663 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%).
In this price bracket, alternatives to the EV6 GT Line AWD include the BMW iX1 priced ₹66.9 Lakhs and the Mercedes-Benz EQA priced ₹67.2 Lakhs.
The EV6 GT Line AWD has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.