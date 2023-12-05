Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 4MATIC

77.98 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz EQB Key Specs
Battery Capacity66.5 Kwh
Max Speed160 Kmph
Range423 Km
View all EQB specs and features

EQB 300 4MATIC Latest Updates

EQB is a 7 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of EQB 300 4MATIC (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 77.98 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot

  • Engine Type: Two asynchronous electric motors
  • Transmission: Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
  • BootSpace: 465 litres
    • ...Read More

    Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 4MATIC Price

    300 4MATIC
    ₹77.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    66.5 Kwh
    160 Kmph
    423 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    74,50,000
    RTO
    33,000
    Insurance
    3,14,440
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    77,97,940
    EMI@1,67,608/mo
    Close

    Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 4MATIC Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Transmission
    Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Engine Type
    Two asynchronous electric motors
    Electric Motor
    2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    Driving Range
    423 Km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    8 seconds
    Battery
    66.5 kWh, Lithium Ion, 420 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Not Applicable
    Max Motor Performance
    225 bhp 390 Nm
    Engine
    Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
    Max Speed
    160 Kmph
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Tyres
    235 / 55 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Three Transverse Links and Single Trailing Arm, optional Adaptive Dampers
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Struts with Forged Aluminium Wishbone, optional Adaptive Dampers
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 55 R18
    Length
    4684 mm
    Wheelbase
    2829 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2175 kg
    Height
    1691 mm
    Width
    1834 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Bootspace
    465 litres
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    Automatic Parking
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Seat Adjustment
    6 Way
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front, Second & Third
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Optional
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Touch Screen Size
    12.5 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric + Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Interior Colours
    Rose Gold/Titanium Grey Pearl
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front, Second & Third
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 4MATIC EMI
    EMI1,50,847 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    70,18,145
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    70,18,145
    Interest Amount
    20,32,694
    Payable Amount
    90,50,839

