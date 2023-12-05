EQB is a 7 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of EQB 300 4MATIC (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 77.98 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot EQB is a 7 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of EQB 300 4MATIC (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 77.98 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: Two asynchronous electric motors Transmission: Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode BootSpace: 465 litres ...Read MoreRead Less