In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus NX and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite, Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
NX vs EQB Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nx
|Eqb
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 66.59 Lakhs
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|Range
|997 km/charge
|423 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.6 kwh
|70.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)