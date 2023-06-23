HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Tesla To Launch In India: Will It Impact Mercedes Benz’ Ev Plans?

Tesla to launch in India: Will it impact Mercedes-Benz’ EV plans?

In an exclusive interview to HT Auto, Lance Bennett, Vice President (Sales & Marketing) at Mercedes Benz India, spoke about how Tesla’s entry in the country will impact its prospects. He also spoke at length about the SL55 Roadster, which was launched to mark the return of the iconic SL brand of models in India.
23 Jun 2023
