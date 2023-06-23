Tesla to launch in India: Will it impact Mercedes-Benz’ EV plans?
In an exclusive interview to HT Auto, Lance Bennett, Vice President (Sales & Marketing) at Mercedes Benz India, spoke about how Tesla’s entry in the country will impact its prospects. He also spoke at length about the SL55 Roadster, which was launched to mark the return of the iconic SL brand of models in India.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹60 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹60 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
UPCOMING
₹60 - 62 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
First Published Date: 23 Jun 2023, 15:23 PM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now