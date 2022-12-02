HT Auto
Mercedes bets on EQB and GLB to target mid-luxury segment

Mercedes bets on EQB and GLB to target mid-luxury segment

Santosh Iyer, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Mercedes Benz India, spoke exclusively to HT Auto on the launch of the EQB electric SUV and its ICE version GLB. Both cars offer powertrains varying from petrol, diesel and electric in a more affordable price bracket.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Dec 2022, 12:48 PM
First Published Date: 02 Dec 2022, 12:48 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz EQB GLB Electric car Electric vehicle
