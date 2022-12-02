Mercedes-Benz EQB Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mercedes-Benz EQB comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The EQB measures 4,684 mm in length, 1,834 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,829 mm. A seven-seat model, Mercedes-Benz EQB sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mercedes-Benz EQB price starts at ₹ 74.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 74.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz EQB comes in 1 variants. Mercedes-Benz EQB top variant price is ₹ 74.5 Lakhs.
₹74.5 Lakhs*
225 bhp 390 Nm
160 Kmph
423 km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price