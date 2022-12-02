HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz EQB Specifications

Mercedes-Benz EQB is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 74,50,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
Mercedes-Benz EQB Specs

Mercedes-Benz EQB comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The EQB measures 4,684 mm in length, 1,834 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,829 mm. A seven-seat model, ...Read More

Mercedes-Benz EQB Specifications and Features

Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Electric
Engine Type
Two asynchronous electric motors
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
423 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8 seconds
Battery
66.5 kWh, Lithium Ion, 420 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable
Max Motor Performance
225 bhp 390 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
160 Kmph
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Three Transverse Links and Single Trailing Arm, optional Adaptive Dampers
Front Suspension
MacPherson Struts with Forged Aluminium Wishbone, optional Adaptive Dampers
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Kerb Weight
2175 kg
Height
1691 mm
Length
4684 mm
Width
1834 mm
Wheelbase
2829 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
465 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front, Second & Third
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Touch Screen Size
12.5 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Rose Gold/Titanium Grey Pearl
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Mercedes-Benz EQB News

The Mercedes EQB and GLB offer three-rows practicality in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain options
Mercedes-Benz GLB & EQB electric SUV launched in India, priced from 63.8 Lakh
2 Dec 2022
Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),
Mercedes EQB, GLB to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
1 Dec 2022
The EQB is all set to be the second all-electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz India, after the EQC.
Mercedes EQB drive review: The electric SUV that leaves no one behind at home
30 Nov 2022
Some exciting car launches in the Indian luxury car space are slated to take place in December 2022.
BMW XM to Mercedes-Benz EQB: Exciting car launches in India in December 2022
27 Nov 2022
Mercedes EQB will be the fourth EV model to be launched in India after the EQC, EQS and EQS AMG.
EQB electric SUV, Mercedes' fourth EV for India, to break cover: What to expect
21 Nov 2022
View all
 

