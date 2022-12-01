Mercedes EQB, GLB to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the EQB electric SUV and its ICE version GLB in India tomorrow (December 2). The 12th and the 13th SUV from the German carmaker were unveiled recently offering electric, petrol and diesel options on the same model. This is a first for Mercedes to offer one model with such a variety of powertrain. What holds more promise is that both models are likely to be priced aggressively to offer more affordable options in the luxury SUV segment.

Both EQB and GLB are three-row seven-seater models. Both will help Mercedes to have the largest SUV portfolio in the luxury automotive segment in India with 13 models on offer. The EQB will be the first three-row model to be launched in the luxury EV segment in India. The GLB will be the second three-row model from the Germans after the GLS. However, the EQB and the GLB are far more compact in size than GLS.

Also Read : Mercedes EQB drive review

The EQB is going to be the fourth electric model from the Germans in India. It will be offered along with the EQC, EQS and EQS AMG in the Indian market. The Mercedes EQB gets a 66.5 kWh battery at its core which is smaller than the 80 kWh battery pack inside the EQC. It still manages to offer a claimed range of around 420 kms. The EQB can generate 225 hp of maximum power and 390 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 160 kmph and can hit zero to 100 kmph in around 8 seconds.

The GLB will be offered in both petrol and diesel avatars. The 1.3-litre petrol engine under the hood is sourced from the other Mercedes models like the A-Class and GLA. It can generate 163 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The 2.0-litre diesel engine is offered with two variants, one of them being the AMG Line. It churns out 190 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque.

With the GLB and EQB, Mercedes aims to tap the luxury segment between ₹60 lakh and ₹1 crore. The price of the GLB is expected to range between ₹65 lakh and ₹70 lakh (ex-showroom) while the EQB is likely to be priced at around ₹80 lakh (ex-showroom). The EQB is also likely to become the most affordable electric car from the Germans in India since the EQC.

First Published Date: