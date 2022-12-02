HT Auto
Mercedes GLB and EQB SUVs launch today: Live and latest updates

Mercedes-Benz India has a solid lead in the luxury car space in the country and it is a lead that is crafted on the back of a diverse product portfolio across body styles. Little wonder then that the Germans are now looking to further diversify by offering a more affordable three-row SUV option in the market to the GLS in the form of the GLB and its all-electric counterpart - EQB.

While seven seats may be the main USP of both Mercedes GLB and EQB but both of these models also make some other, very lofty promises. On paper, GLB will sit lower than the enormously popular GLC but pricing of both the GLB and the EQB could play a major role in deciding the popularity of each.

Catch all the live and latest updates from the launch of Mercedes-Benz GLB and EQB here:

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 02 Dec 2022, 10:48 AM
The EQB is the all-electric version of Mercedes GLB (right) which is also going to be launched with it. Mercedes is targeting an audience which desires three-rows of seating space in an SUV body shape. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The EQB is the all-electric version of Mercedes GLB (right) which is also going to be launched with it. Mercedes is targeting an audience which desires three-rows of seating space in an SUV body shape.
02 Dec 2022, 10:48 AM IST

SUVs vs sedans: Which body style is preferred more by Mercedes customers?

The E-Class LWB is the best-selling Mercedes in India. And has been for some time now. But overall, company officials say that the ratio is nearly half and half between sedans and SUVs, despite a growing preference for SUV shape in the market.

02 Dec 2022, 10:13 AM IST

Which is the best-selling Mercedes SUV in India

Mercedes offers some very capable and enticing SUV models in the country. While the GLA is the most affordable of the lot, it is the GLS and GLS Maybach that captivate. While the best-selling sedan from the Germans is the E-Class LWB, the most popular SUV isn't the GLE but the GLC.

Interestingly, the GLB set for launch today has proportions that are largely similar to the GLC. But it does pack in that additional row of seats.

02 Dec 2022, 10:10 AM IST

Which was the first ever Mercedes EV in India?

Mercedes was the first among luxury car makers in the country to introduce an electric vehicle. Towards the end of 2020, the EQC was brought in to test waters. And while the limited numbers were lapped up by customers, the EQC was only a litmus test at best. Since, the company has expanded its EV options by introducing the EQS, EQS AMG and will now drive in the EQB.

02 Dec 2022, 10:00 AM IST

How many SUVs does Mercedes even have in India?

Did you know? Mercedes-Benz India already offers as many as 11 SUVs in the country. From the GLA to the G-Wagon, the luxury car maker has the largest SUV portfolio for any manufacturer in India at present.

A look at some of the Mercedes SUVs in India lineup.
02 Dec 2022, 09:41 AM IST

GLB - the ‘Baby GLS’?

The GLB is often referred to as the baby GLS and there is some reason for it. It takes many of its external styling cues from the flagship Mercedes SUV while also offering three-rows of seating in a smaller overall dimension.

First Published Date: 02 Dec 2022, 09:41 AM IST
TAGS: GLB EQB Mercedes-Benz India EV Electric vehicle Electric car
