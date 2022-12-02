Mercedes GLB and EQB SUVs launch today: Live and latest updates
While seven seats may be the main USP of both Mercedes GLB and EQB but both of these models also make some other, very lofty promises. On paper, GLB will sit lower than the enormously popular GLC but pricing of both the GLB and the EQB could play a major role in deciding the popularity of each.
Catch all the live and latest updates from the launch of Mercedes-Benz GLB and EQB here:
SUVs vs sedans: Which body style is preferred more by Mercedes customers?
The E-Class LWB is the best-selling Mercedes in India. And has been for some time now. But overall, company officials say that the ratio is nearly half and half between sedans and SUVs, despite a growing preference for SUV shape in the market.
Which is the best-selling Mercedes SUV in India
Mercedes offers some very capable and enticing SUV models in the country. While the GLA is the most affordable of the lot, it is the GLS and GLS Maybach that captivate. While the best-selling sedan from the Germans is the E-Class LWB, the most popular SUV isn't the GLE but the GLC.
Interestingly, the GLB set for launch today has proportions that are largely similar to the GLC. But it does pack in that additional row of seats.
Which was the first ever Mercedes EV in India?
Mercedes was the first among luxury car makers in the country to introduce an electric vehicle. Towards the end of 2020, the EQC was brought in to test waters. And while the limited numbers were lapped up by customers, the EQC was only a litmus test at best. Since, the company has expanded its EV options by introducing the EQS, EQS AMG and will now drive in the EQB.
How many SUVs does Mercedes even have in India?
Did you know? Mercedes-Benz India already offers as many as 11 SUVs in the country. From the GLA to the G-Wagon, the luxury car maker has the largest SUV portfolio for any manufacturer in India at present.
GLB - the ‘Baby GLS’?
The GLB is often referred to as the baby GLS and there is some reason for it. It takes many of its external styling cues from the flagship Mercedes SUV while also offering three-rows of seating in a smaller overall dimension.