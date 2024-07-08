What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz EQB in Lucknow? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4MATIC in Lucknow is Rs. 80.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz EQB in Lucknow? The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4MATIC in Lucknow amount to Rs. 25,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz EQB in Lucknow? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz EQB in Lucknow is Rs. 1.50 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz EQB in Lucknow? The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4MATIC in Lucknow are Rs. 3.18 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.