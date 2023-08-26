Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz EQB On Road Price in Kanpur

74.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Kanpur
EQB Price in Kanpur

Mercedes-Benz EQB on road price in Kanpur starts from Rs. 77.98 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 4MATIC₹ 77.98 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz EQB Variant Wise Price List in Kanpur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
300 4MATIC
₹77.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
66.5 Kwh
160 Kmph
423 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,50,000
RTO
33,000
Insurance
3,14,440
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Kanpur)
77,97,940
EMI@1,67,608/mo
Mercedes-Benz EQB Alternatives

Kia EV6

Kia EV6

59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs
EV6 Price in Kanpur
Lexus NX

Lexus NX

64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs
NX Price in Kanpur
UPCOMING
Toyota bZ4X

Toyota bZ4X

70 Lakhs Onwards
BMW iX1

BMW iX1

66.9 Lakhs
iX1 Price in Kanpur
Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

61.25 Lakhs
C40 Recharge Price in Kanpur

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQB News

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB and EQA arrive with subtle changes on the cosmetic and feature front, and are likely to arrive in India next year
2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA, EQB facelifts unveiled with cosmetic tweaks, new features
26 Aug 2023
The Mercedes EQB and GLB offer three-rows practicality in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain options
Mercedes-Benz GLB & EQB electric SUV launched in India, priced from 63.8 Lakh
2 Dec 2022
Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),
Mercedes EQB, GLB to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
1 Dec 2022
The EQB is all set to be the second all-electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz India, after the EQC.
Mercedes EQB drive review: The electric SUV that leaves no one behind at home
30 Nov 2022
Some exciting car launches in the Indian luxury car space are slated to take place in December 2022.
BMW XM to Mercedes-Benz EQB: Exciting car launches in India in December 2022
27 Nov 2022
Mercedes-Benz EQB Videos

Tesla has announced its India launch soon after its CEO Elon Musk met PM Narendra Modi in the United States. Mercedes-Benz, India's leading luxury carmaker with several EVs on offer, reflects on its EV strategy in the upcoming scenario.
Tesla to launch in India: Will it impact Mercedes-Benz’s EV plans?
23 Jun 2023
Mercedes EQB and GLB, both offering three rows in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain offer multiple choices for customers looking to buy a more affordable luxury SUV.
Mercedes bets on EQB and GLB to target mid-luxury segment
2 Dec 2022
Mercedes Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV (left) and the GLB three-row SUV (right) in India on December 2.
Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
30 Nov 2022
Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),
Mercedes EQB and GLB SUVs to launch soon: Quick walkaround on what to expect
25 Nov 2022
Mercedes EQB will be the fourth EV model to be launched in India after the EQC, EQS and EQS AMG.
Mercedes EQB launch in India: All you need to know
8 Nov 2022
