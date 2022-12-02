Mercedes-Benz GLB & EQB electric SUV launched in India, priced from 63.8 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz India has launched two new SUVs in the country - the Mercedes GLB and Mercedes EQB. The new offerings are positioned above the GLA in the company’s lineup and is the most accessible seven-seater luxury SUV to go on sale in India with internal combustion as well as electric powertrain options. The Mercedes-Benz GLB is priced from ₹63.8 lakh, going up to ₹69.8 lakh, while the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQB is priced at ₹74.5 lakh for the fully loaded EQB 300. All prices are ex-showroom India. We have driven both the GLB and EQB and you can check out our review below.

Mercedes-Benz GLB

The Mercedes-Benz GLB is designed to look like a baby GLS with its boxy proportions, single-slat front grille, squared-off LED headlamps and split LED taillights.The cabin gets a familiar look with dual screens for the instrument console and infotainment system that runs the latest generation MBUX interface. The model comes equipped with ventilated powered seats, panoramic sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, seven airbags and more. More notably, it gets an additional third row of seats and is only the second SUV in Mercedes’ stable after the GLS to offer the same. Considering it comes at a highly attractive price point, the automaker is targeting young families with the GLB.

The Mercedes GLB looks like a baby GLS and draws power from the 1.3-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The new Mercedes-Benz GLB is available in three variants - 200, 220d, and 220d 4MATIC. The GLB 200 gets the 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 161 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, while the 220d and 220d 4MATIC use the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel with 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include the 7-speed automatic on the petrol and the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic on the diesel.

Mercedes GLB - Specs GLB 200 GLB 200d GLB 220d 4MATIC GLC 200 GLC 220d 4MATIC Fuel Petrol Diesel Diesel Petrol Diesel Displacement 1332cc 1950cc 1950cc 1991cc 1950cc Power 163hp 190hp 190hp 197hp 194hp Torque 250Nm 400Nm 400Nm 320Nm 400Nm Transmission 7G-DCT 8G-DCT 8G-DCT 9G-TRONIC 9G-TRONIC Acceleration (0-100kmph) 9.1 sec 7.7 sec 7.6 sec 7.8 sec 7.9 sec Top Speed 207 kmph 220 kmph 217 kmph 217 kmph 215 kmph

Mercedes-Benz EQB

The Mercedes-Benz EQB is the electric equivalent of the GLB and carries over several elements from the petrol and diesel powered version. The model is instantly recognisable as part of the GLB family but bringing the ‘EQ’ quotient with the blacked-out closed-off grille, while a horizontal LED strip above connects the headlights. The EQB rides on new 18-inch alloy wheels and the rear continues to sport the split LED taillights albeit connected by a chunky red bar on the tailgate. The cabin gets dual-screen set-up as well with the two 10.25-inch screens. There’s also powered seats with memory function, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, USB Type-C ports and more. The third row in both cars is best suited for kids or pets, while a full-size adult will be quite the squeeze.

The EQB is now the second all-electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz India, after the EQC. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Power on the Mercedes-Benz EQB comes from the single electric motor with 225 bhp and 390 Nm of peak torque. The motor is powered by a 66.5 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 423 km (WLTP Cycle) on a single charge. The EQB can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 32 minutes using a 110 kW DC fast charger. However, an 11 kW AC charger takes about 6.5 hours.

Mercedes EQB specs Battery capacity 66.5 kWh Power 225 hp Torque 390 Nm Top speed 160 kmph

Mercedes-Benz is offering an eight-year warranty on the battery pack, while the GLB also gets an eight-year warranty on the engine and transmission. Both SUVs come to India as Completely Built Units (CBU). Bookings for the GLB and EQB have been open for a while and deliveries will begin soon.

