BMW iX1 vs Mercedes-Benz EQB

In 2024, when choosing between the BMW iX1 and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EQB
Mercedes-Benz EQB
300 4MATIC
₹74.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
ElectricTwo asynchronous electric motors
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds8 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
313 bhp225 bhp 390 Nm
Charging Time
6.3 hours-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraAutomatic Parking
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,63377,97,940
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,00074,50,000
RTO
29,00033,000
Insurance
2,85,1333,14,440
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5561,67,608

    File photo of the BMW logo. Image has been used for representational purpose.
    BMW India accelerates product offensive, plans 19 new launches in 2024
    11 Jan 2024
    BMW has launched the iX1 electric SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The iX1 joins BMW's EV fleet which also includes the iX SUV, i4 and i7 sedans.
    BMW says iX1 electric SUV, its most affordable EV in India, sold out for the year
    29 Sept 2023
    BMW is slated to showcase the new iX2 electric compact crossover coupe at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo on October 25.
    BMW teases the new iX2 electric compact crossover ahead of October 10 debut
    10 Oct 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    Mercedes EQB and GLB, both offering three rows in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain offer multiple choices for customers looking to buy a more affordable luxury SUV.
    Mercedes bets on EQB and GLB to target mid-luxury segment
    2 Dec 2022
    Mercedes Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV (left) and the GLB three-row SUV (right) in India on December 2.
    Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
    30 Nov 2022
    Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),
    Mercedes EQB and GLB SUVs to launch soon: Quick walkaround on what to expect
    25 Nov 2022
    Tesla has announced its India launch soon after its CEO Elon Musk met PM Narendra Modi in the United States. Mercedes-Benz, India's leading luxury carmaker with several EVs on offer, reflects on its EV strategy in the upcoming scenario.
    Tesla to launch in India: Will it impact Mercedes-Benz’s EV plans?
    23 Jun 2023
