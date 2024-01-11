In 2024, when choosing between the BMW iX1 and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2024, when choosing between the BMW iX1 and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport, Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at 74.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 66.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less