HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Bmw India Accelerates Product Offensive, Plans 19 New Launches In 2024

BMW India accelerates product offensive, plans 19 new launches in 2024

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 11 Jan 2024, 13:27 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • BMW India will drive out 13 new car models and another six bike models under the BMW Motorrad sub brand.
BMW
File photo of the BMW logo. Image has been used for representational purpose.
BMW
File photo of the BMW logo. Image has been used for representational purpose.

Coming on the back of a stellar performance in CY2023, BMW India on Thursday announced it will roll out 19 models - cars and two-wheelers - in the Indian market in CY2024. While the previous year was a personal best for the German brand in the country, it is now looking to bettering its performance on the back of a renewed product offensive and with positive sentiments towards the luxury car market overall adding wind to its proverbial sails.

While BMW India has not given a details of every new model that will come out in the market this year, the company has confirmed that of the total of 19, 13 will be luxury cars while the remaining will be bikes from the BMW Motorrad sub-brand. The launches will include models like the new 5 Series, new X3, new MINI Countryman and R13 100 GS.

Speaking to members of the press, Vikram Pawah - BMW Group India President, explained that his company has an order bank of 1,500 for cars and another 1,500 for two-wheelers. “We are in a position of strength and are looking to build on numbers that we achieved in 2023," he said. When asked about sentiments towards luxury car purchases in a year that will also see the Lok Sabha elections take place, Pawah said he does not see any deviations in buying sentiments. “From what we have observed in the last quarter, the mood in the market remains positive and we don't see any indications of it changing."

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Bmw Ix1 (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX1
66.4 KWh 180 Kmph 440 Km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX
76.6 kWh 200 kmph 425 km
₹ 1.16 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X1
1995.0 Multiple Automatic
₹ 45.90 - 48.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X4
2998 cc Petrol Automatic
₹ 96.20 Lakhs
Compare
Bmw M3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BMW M3
2998 cc Petrol Automatic
₹ 65 Lakhs
View Details
Bmw I7 (HT Auto photo)
BMW i7
101.7kWh 250 Kmph 625 km
₹ 1.95 - 2.50 Cr
Compare
View Offers

BMW is also betting big on its electric portfolio. In 2023, the company sold 1,474 electric models, a staggering 325 per cent increase from figures in the preceding year. This number combines sales by BMW as well as MINI. Pawah expects the surge to continue because of cost dynamics of driving and maintaining an EV, as well as increasing awareness around environmental benefits. “If you don't do much of intra-city travel, the benefits of an EV are numerous. Our iX electric SUV model has been enormously popular with customers who may also be from rival brands or non-luxury-car segment. Then there is the iX1 that we launched last year and it too has fared very well."

First Published Date: 11 Jan 2024, 13:27 PM IST
TAGS: BMW India BMW iX1 iX X1 MINI BMW Motorrad

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.