BMW India races to another record year: Breaking down the key numbers

BMW India on Thursday announced that it had registered a record year for sales of its luxury car as well as two-wheeler models under the BMW Motorrad sub-brand. The company is next setting sights on launching 19 products - cars plus bikes - in CY2024.

BMW informed it had sold 14,172 luxury cars through the course of 2023, an 18 per cent growth. Of this, 13,303 units were BMW models while the remaining were MINI models. Interestingly, the company registered a 325 per cent growth in EV sales which maxed out at 1,474 units. This is around 10 per cent of overall four-wheeler sales for BMW Group in India.

BMW 3 Series sold best for the brand

In even more specific terms, the 3 Series was the best-selling model (2,702 units), followed by X1 (2,633) and X7 (1,513).

BMW Motorrad was also in top gear with 8,768 units of bikes finding takers in 2023. This was a 20 per cent rise in sales over the previous year and the major thrust came from the plus-500cc bike models.

Bolstered by the performance in 2023 and predicting positive sentiments to prevail, BMW says it will launch 19 models in 2024. This includes the new 5 Series, new X3, new MINI Countryman and R13 100 GS. In all, the German luxury brand will bring out 13 new car models while the remaining six will be bikes under BMW Motorrad.

Speaking about the automobile group's sales performance in India in 2023, Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, highlighted that 2023 was a record-breaking milestone year for the company. “All three brands – BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad – have delivered their highest-ever sales. We have the most desirable brands and luxurious products," he said. "We have created bespoke experiences and services that ensure complete peace of mind and freedom to enjoy unlimited driving pleasure. As we change the game, our sight is set on increasing the market share and setting new benchmarks.

