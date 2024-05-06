HT Auto

Lexus NX 350h F-Sport

Lexus NX
Lexus NX
Lexus NX
Lexus NX
Lexus NX
Lexus NX
82.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Lexus NX Key Specs
Engine2487 cc
Mileage17.8 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionBoth
View all NX specs and features

NX 350h F-Sport Latest Updates

NX is a 5 seater SUV which has 4 variants. The price of NX 350h F-Sport (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 82.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Battery: 1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 259 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
  • Driving Range: 997 Km
  • Bootspace: 520 litres
  • Electric Motor: 2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    • Mileage of 350h F-Sport is 17.8 kmpl....Read More

    Lexus NX 350h F-Sport Price

    350h F-Sport
    ₹82.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2487 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    71,60,000
    RTO
    7,49,000
    Insurance
    3,07,560
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    82,17,060
    EMI@1,76,617/mo
    Lexus NX 350h F-Sport Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    17.8 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    153 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Fuel Type
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Engine Type
    A25B-FXS
    Electric Motor
    2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    7.7 seconds
    Driving Range
    997 Km
    Battery
    1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 259 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Engine
    2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.8 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    235 / 50 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
    Rear Suspension
    Double Wishbone with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 50 R20
    Length
    4660 mm
    Ground Clearance
    195 mm
    Wheelbase
    2690 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1890 kg
    Height
    1670 mm
    Width
    1865 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    520 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    55 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Analogue
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    LCD Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black with White Inserts, Black, Black with Mustard Yellow Inserts, Black with Flare Red Inserts
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Lexus NX 350h F-Sport EMI
    EMI1,58,955 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    73,95,354
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    73,95,354
    Interest Amount
    21,41,946
    Payable Amount
    95,37,300

    Lexus NX other Variants

    350h Exquisite
    ₹77.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2487 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    67,35,000
    RTO
    7,02,500
    Insurance
    2,91,171
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    77,29,171
    EMI@1,66,130/mo
    350h Overtrail Grade
    ₹81.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2487 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    350h Luxury
    ₹82.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2487 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    View more Variants

    Lexus NX Alternatives

    Kia EV6

    Kia EV6 GT Line AWD

    60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs
    NXvsEV6
    Audi Q5

    Audi Q5 45 TFSI Technology

    65.18 - 70.45 Lakhs
    NXvsQ5
    Jeep Wrangler

    Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

    62.65 - 66.65 Lakhs
    NXvsWrangler
    Audi Q7

    Audi Q7 55 TFSI Premium Plus

    79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs
    NXvsQ7
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE R-Dynamic Petrol

    64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs
    NXvsRange Rover Evoque

    View all
     Popular SUV Cars

    Popular Luxury Cars

    Lexus Cars

