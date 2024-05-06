|Engine
|2487 cc
|Mileage
|17.8 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Both
NX is a 5 seater SUV which has 4 variants. The price of NX 350h F-Sport (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 82.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of
NX is a 5 seater SUV which has 4 variants. The price of NX 350h F-Sport (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 82.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 350h F-Sport is 55 litres & Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price