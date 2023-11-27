Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Audi Q5 vs Lexus NX

In 2023 when choosing among the Audi Q5 and Lexus NX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Q5
Audi Q5
45 TFSI Premium Plus
₹59.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NX
Lexus NX
350h Exquisite
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
237 Kmph180 Kmph
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.3 seconds7.7 seconds
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4A25B-FXS
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
249 bhp @ 5000 rpm153 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600 rpm239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
13.47 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Driving Range
943 Km997 Km
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Others
Regenerative BrakingRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Third Row AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
21
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,80,94274,54,223
Ex-Showroom Price
59,90,00064,90,000
RTO
6,28,0006,82,000
Insurance
2,62,4422,81,723
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,47,8981,60,220

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    File photo of Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron models.
    Audi cars in India all set to get more expensive from new year 2024
    27 Nov 2023
    The 2024 Honda NX500 is essentially the comprehensively updated CB500X with a new name
    EICMA 2023: Honda NX500, CB500 Hornet unveiled, India launch likely in 2024
    12 Nov 2023
    Audi Q5 2021 facelift SUV will be launched in November, and will take on rivals like BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and even the newly-launched Volvo XC60 facelift. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Audi Q5 2021 first drive review: Germans bet big on sporty looks, sportier drive
    13 Dec 2023
    Audi India has introduced the limited edition version of the Q5 SUV.
    Audi Q5 limited edition SUV launched in India. Check price and big highlights
    18 Sept 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
    Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
    23 Mar 2022
    Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.
    Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
    3 Mar 2022
    Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
    21 Mar 2022
    Audi has introduced the 2.0-litre 45 TFSI petrol engine with Quattro technology in the new Q5. It also gets a tweaked suspension with damping control to reduce body roll and an off-road mode for those who like adventures.
    Audi Q5 2021: First Drive Review
    29 Oct 2021
    View all
     