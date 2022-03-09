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Lexus NX Front Left Side
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Lexus NX Headlight
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Lexus NX 350h Luxury

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
81.74 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Lexus NX Key Specs
Engine2487 cc
Mileage17.8 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionBoth
View all NX specs and features

NX 350h Luxury

NX 350h Luxury Prices

The NX 350h Luxury, equipped with a A25B-FXS and Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹81.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

NX 350h Luxury Mileage

All variants of the NX deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.8 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

NX 350h Luxury Colours

The NX 350h Luxury is available in 10 colour options: Blazing Carnelian, Heat Blue Contrast, Sonic Titanium, White Nova Glass Flake, Graphite Black Glass Flake, Sonic Quartz, Black, Madder Red, Celestial Blue, Sonic Chrome.

NX 350h Luxury Engine and Transmission

The NX 350h Luxury is powered by a 2487 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 153 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm of torque.

NX 350h Luxury vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the NX's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Jeep Wrangler priced between ₹67.65 Lakhs - 73.16 Lakhs or the Audi Q5 priced between ₹64.9 Lakhs - 70.02 Lakhs.

NX 350h Luxury Specs & Features

The NX 350h Luxury has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Lexus NX 350h Luxury Price

NX 350h Luxury

₹81.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
71,26,000
RTO
7,41,600
Insurance
3,06,249
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
81,74,349
EMI@1,75,699/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Lexus NX 350h Luxury Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
A25B-FXS
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
997 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.7 seconds
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 259 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Drivetrain
AWD
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
235 / 50 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
Rear Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 50 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
195 mm
Length
4660 mm
Wheelbase
2690 mm
Height
1670 mm
Kerb Weight
1845 kg
Width
1865 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
520 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
LCD Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
White Ochre / Black, Sunflare Brown / Black, White Ochre / White, Black, Dark Rose / Black, Ochre / Black, Black / Accent White, Rich Cream / Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Lexus NX 350h Luxury EMI
EMI1,58,129 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
73,56,914
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
73,56,914
Interest Amount
21,30,813
Payable Amount
94,87,727

Lexus NX other Variants

NX 350h Exquisite

₹76.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
66,59,000
RTO
6,94,900
Insurance
2,88,240
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
76,42,640
EMI@1,64,270/mo
Add to Compare
Close

NX 350h Overtrail Grade

₹80.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
70,37,000
RTO
7,32,700
Insurance
3,02,817
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
80,73,017
EMI@1,73,521/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

NX 350h F-Sport

₹82.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
71,60,000
RTO
7,49,000
Insurance
3,07,560
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
82,17,060
EMI@1,76,617/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Lexus NX Alternatives

Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler

67.65 - 73.16 Lakhs
NXvsWrangler
Audi Q5

Audi Q5

64.9 - 70.02 Lakhs
NXvsQ5
Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

68.9 Lakhs
+1
NXvsXC60
Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

72.9 Lakhs Onwards
NXvsF-Pace
BMW X3

BMW X3

72.5 - 75 Lakhs
NXvsX3
Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee

67.5 Lakhs Onwards
NXvsGrand Cherokee

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