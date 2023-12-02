Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|2487 cc
|Mileage
|17.8 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Both
NX is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of NX 350h Luxury in Delhi is Rs. 79.78 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 350h Luxury is 55 litres & Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Speed, Child Safety Lock, Rear Defogger, Cabin-Boot Access and specs like:
