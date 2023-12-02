NX is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of NX 350h Luxury in Delhi is Rs. 79.78 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 350h Luxury NX is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of NX 350h Luxury in Delhi is Rs. 79.78 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 350h Luxury is 55 litres & Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Speed, Child Safety Lock, Rear Defogger, Cabin-Boot Access and specs like: Engine Type: A25B-FXS Max Torque: 239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 55 litres BootSpace: 520 litres Mileage of 350h Luxury is 17.8 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less